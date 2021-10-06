Lucky Generals channels its inner Goldfinger in shiny new campaign for Yorkshire Gold
The DOOH and social creative flaunts the tea sub-brand’s new dazzling packaging
06 October 2021
Yorkshire Tea’s finest blend Yorkshire Gold has new packaging. To celebrate, Lucky Generals have created a new DOOH and social campaign that plays on its gold namesake.
‘Dazzling Brew. Dazzling Box.’, shot by award-winning photographer Ben Stockley, shows examples of consumers being dazzled by the glorious glow of the new Yorkshire Tea box.
The creative aims to differentiate Yorkshire Gold from competitors on supermarket shelves.
Lee Smith at Lucky Generals, said: “Keep your eyes open for Yorkshire Gold’s new box…if you can.”
Lucy Hoyle at Yorkshire Tea, said: “We’re incredibly proud of our dazzling new Yorkshire Gold box – this extra special tea deserves an extra special box and the goldenness really is a sight to behold! It’s been a real pleasure to team up with Ben and Lucky Generals to let tea lovers know about it through this campaign. Summer might be over, but don’t put your sunglasses away just yet!”
The online work launched October 1st, and the DOOH launched October 4th, both featuring a mixture of still photography and animated cinemagraphs.
Credits:
Brand: Yorkshire Tea
Agency: Lucky Generals
Agent/Executive Producer: Siobhan Squire
Photographer: Ben Stockley
Retoucher: Dennis Tuffnell
Animation Agency: JamVFX