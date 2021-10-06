Lucky Generals channels its inner Goldfinger in shiny new campaign for Yorkshire Gold

Yorkshire Tea’s finest blend Yorkshire Gold has new packaging. To celebrate, Lucky Generals have created a new DOOH and social campaign that plays on its gold namesake.

‘Dazzling Brew. Dazzling Box.’, shot by award-winning photographer Ben Stockley, shows examples of consumers being dazzled by the glorious glow of the new Yorkshire Tea box.

The creative aims to differentiate Yorkshire Gold from competitors on supermarket shelves.