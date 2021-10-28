Jessica Alba and Zac Efron Return For The Latest Dubai Tourism Campaign

Dubai Tourism has released the next instalment of Dubai Presents. The spot, by Mother, stars Zac Efron and Jessica Alba and is a testament to the thriller genre.

The short action-packed clip, titled 'Dubai: A Riveting Mystery,' sees the duo embark on an adventure to solve a mystery in the UAE city - an archaeologist and a professor uncover an ancient secret and find themselves in a race against time to find answers - with the film showcasing various vistas from across Dubai.