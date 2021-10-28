Jessica Alba and Zac Efron Return For The Latest Dubai Tourism Campaign

The new spot by Mother tells a tale of intrigue in the Arabian Peninsula

By Creative Salon

28 October 2021

Dubai Tourism has released the next instalment of Dubai Presents. The spot, by Mother, stars Zac Efron and Jessica Alba and is a testament to the thriller genre.

The short action-packed clip, titled 'Dubai: A Riveting Mystery,' sees the duo embark on an adventure to solve a mystery in the UAE city - an archaeologist and a professor uncover an ancient secret and find themselves in a race against time to find answers - with the film showcasing various vistas from across Dubai.

The 'Dubai Presents…' platform has five episodes that have been released over the past months to help build interest in Dubai.

The films present some of Dubai’s most-visited sites, including the city’s dunes, Sheikh Zayed Road that runs through the heart of Dubai, Dubai Creek, and the historic Al-Fahidi district.

The 90-second spot was directed by Craig Gillespie and produced by Martha Davis through MJZ. It is running across digital, cinema and TV in 27 countries, supported by OOH activations.

Campaign: Dubai Presents...

Client: Dubai Tourism 

Creative: Mother

Strategy: Mother 

Production Company: MJZ

Director: Craig Gillespie

D.O.P: Nicolas Karakatsanis

Producer: Martha Davis

Overseas Production Company: Stoked

Edit House: Exile

Editors: Shane Reid, Nick Gilberg, Will Butler and Brendan Jenkins (Ten Three)

Post House: Electric Theatre Collective

Post Producer: Jon Purton 

Production coordinator:Emma  Hughes

VFX supervisor: Ryan Knowles 

VFX leads: Sarah Crux, Ally Burnett, Ruben Llusia, Hani AlYousif

VFX artists: Alberto Pizzocchero, Daniel Brewster, Adam Woolrich, Ludvig Hallenius, Christian Block, Doruk Saglam, Kia Coates Stirling Archibald , Thiago Vilas Boas, Heather Costa, Will Medcalf, Tane Welham, Chris Fraser, Kieran Jordan,  Oscar Tornincasa, Julie Cruette, Luke Butler, Dave Birkill, Gareth Williams, Adam Darrah 

Sound: 750mph

Sound Engineers: Sam Ashwell (lead), Jeff Smith, Tom Joyce, Mike Bovil and Jake Ashwell

Music Company: duotone audio group

Creative Director/Founder: Peter Nashel

Composer: Peter Nashel

Executive Music Producer: Ross Hopman

Senior Music Producer: Giovonni Lobato

