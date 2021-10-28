Jessica Alba and Zac Efron Return For The Latest Dubai Tourism Campaign
The new spot by Mother tells a tale of intrigue in the Arabian Peninsula
28 October 2021
Dubai Tourism has released the next instalment of Dubai Presents. The spot, by Mother, stars Zac Efron and Jessica Alba and is a testament to the thriller genre.
The short action-packed clip, titled 'Dubai: A Riveting Mystery,' sees the duo embark on an adventure to solve a mystery in the UAE city - an archaeologist and a professor uncover an ancient secret and find themselves in a race against time to find answers - with the film showcasing various vistas from across Dubai.
The 'Dubai Presents…' platform has five episodes that have been released over the past months to help build interest in Dubai.
The films present some of Dubai’s most-visited sites, including the city’s dunes, Sheikh Zayed Road that runs through the heart of Dubai, Dubai Creek, and the historic Al-Fahidi district.
The 90-second spot was directed by Craig Gillespie and produced by Martha Davis through MJZ. It is running across digital, cinema and TV in 27 countries, supported by OOH activations.
CREDS
