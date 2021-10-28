Ikea Launches Murals Showing Stresses Of Life Outside The Home
The murals, by Mother, are a series of three posters for across the UK and Ireland
28 October 2021
Three new murals for Ikea across the UK and Ireland are continuing the company’s ‘Every Home Should be a Haven’ campaign.
The eye-catching new OOH, by Mother, helps bring to life their mission to make every home to be a haven. The series of three posters show home as a place to seek shelter from different everyday stresses and strains.
Starting with a 'sea of work' crashing around a home, which is protected high up on a rock. In another, doodles swarm around a home but are unable to get in. And in the third, angry emojis rain down from above, but the home remains safely sheltered from the storm of negativity.
1/3Wave
2/3Doodle
3/3Rain
Each of the executions has been created by a different illustrator. Pokedstudio created the Emoji Storm. Lei Melendres brought Doodle to life. And Matthew Rockefeller illustrated the Sea of Work.
The outdoor elements work in harmony with the Brawn Bears TV ad and a series of social films showing people how to transform their home into a haven with the help of Ikea products.
Credits:
Client: IKEA UK & Ireland
Creative: Mother
Strategy: Mother
Illustration: Pokedstudio, Lei Melendres and Matthew Rockefeller