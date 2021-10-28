Ikea Launches Murals Showing Stresses Of Life Outside The Home

Three new murals for Ikea across the UK and Ireland are continuing the company’s ‘Every Home Should be a Haven’ campaign.

The eye-catching new OOH, by Mother, helps bring to life their mission to make every home to be a haven. The series of three posters show home as a place to seek shelter from different everyday stresses and strains.

Starting with a 'sea of work' crashing around a home, which is protected high up on a rock. In another, doodles swarm around a home but are unable to get in. And in the third, angry emojis rain down from above, but the home remains safely sheltered from the storm of negativity.