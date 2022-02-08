Mother launches outdoor campaign for Ikea store opening in West London
The creative features products playfully placed around Hammersmith
By Creative Salon
Mother and Ikea have released a new outdoor campaign to commemorate the opening of a brand new Ikea opening in Hammersmith - its first Central London store.
1/2Mother x Ikea
2/2Mother x Ikea
Mother is running a series of out of home ads showing giant Ikea products arriving at local landmarks in dramatic fashion.
These include- a ginormous JÄTTELIK dinosaur looming over the iconic Hammersmith Bridge, and a gigantic REGNUSKUR lamp hovering over the Hammersmith Apollo like a UFO - all shot by George Logan.