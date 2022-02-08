Mother launches outdoor campaign for Ikea store opening in West London

The creative features products playfully placed around Hammersmith

By Creative Salon

Mother and Ikea have released a new outdoor campaign to commemorate the opening of a brand new Ikea opening in Hammersmith - its first Central London store.

  • 1/2Mother x Ikea

  • 2/2Mother x Ikea

Mother is running a series of out of home ads showing giant Ikea products arriving at local landmarks in dramatic fashion.

These include- a ginormous JÄTTELIK dinosaur looming over the iconic Hammersmith Bridge, and a gigantic REGNUSKUR lamp hovering over the Hammersmith Apollo like a UFO - all shot by George Logan.

Share

LinkedIn iconx

Now read

Your Privacy

We use cookies to give you the best online experience. Please let us know if you agree to all of these cookies.