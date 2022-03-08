Elvie Launches “Smart Bodies” by Mother

Eva Lazarus, a multi-genre artist and breastfeeding mother, takes centre stage to perform a new Elvie musical anthem. Eva and Mother co-wrote the lyrics to reframe the cultural conversation around women’s bodies in a powerful tribute to womanhood and motherhood, with choreography to accentuate the music.

The work follows Elvie’s successful campaign, “Pumping Unplugged,” also by Mother, which highlighted the freedom that a wearable, cordless breast pump brings to women while encouraging an open conversation around motherhood.

“Elvie continues to hear from women that they want respect and recognition for their bodies no matter their size, shape or stage of life – and don’t want to be held to societal standards,” said Aoife Nally, chief marketing officer of Elvie. “As we celebrate International Women’s Day, it’s time we bust long-standing taboos and create tech that women deserve. Our goal is to empower and enable women to achieve everything their bodies are capable of.”

Eva Lazarus said: “I wanted to get involved with Elvie on this new project because of the fears I had prior to becoming a mother. Normalizing all of the associated experiences of womanhood/motherhood is so important and as a new mum I found it liberating to celebrate how inspiring it is that our bodies are undeniably smart and strong. I would love women to take that away from this campaign and feel emboldened. We are magnificent!”

“Smart Bodies” will run on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, VOD and TikTok, across multiple markets.

Credits

Agency: Mother

Creative: Mother

Strategy: Mother

Production Company: Mother Studios

Director: Olivia Rose

Casting – Jinjo

Music Supervision – David Bass @ Wake the Town

Publisher – Wake the Town

Artist – Eva Lazarus

Colorist – Jason Wallis

Post-Production – Electric Theatre Company