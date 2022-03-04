Samsung and Mother take to the night in fashion-centric campaign

The film, by celebrated director Matilda Finn in her first project at Biscuit Filmworks, features LOVERBOY’s bold aesthetic and long-term entourage of friends, alongside Charli XCX, as they enter an otherworldly dreamy night, uncloaking its mysteries thanks to Samsung’s Night Mode videography capabilities.

The partnership between Samsung and the British Fashion Council aims to share a platform with one of the London Fashion Week’s brightest up-and-coming stars — keeping true to Samsung’s “Life Opens Up with Galaxy” strapline.

Charles Jeffrey’s LOVERBOY is known for elaborate; performance-led shows that have previously been translated into film. Throughout this collaboration the aim was to keep the creative integrity, whilst showcasing the possibilities of Night Mode in a natural context.

The campaign will run on paid social from March 4 and is a continuation of the series of films and events which bring together creators from across various passion points – from YUNGBLUD, the London Community Gospel Choir and visual artist Aries Moross through to Samm Henshaw.

Commenting on the campaign, Alex Conaway head of brand, mobile, wearable and hearables for Samsung Mobile UK, said: “We are thrilled to partner with these two extraordinary creative forces to celebrate the launch of the new Samsung Galaxy S22 Series. Our new devices enable night photography and video capture like never before and Charli XCX and Charles Jeffrey have helped us create some of our most compelling and ground-breaking content yet. We’re excited to be exploring the world of fashion and pop culture through our devices, and this campaign will find a perfect home as part of our Innovation Tech Partnership with London Fashion Week.”

Charles Jeffery, founder and creative director of LOVERBOY added: “The inspiration for my collections come from my love of alternative Subcultures, abstract art and passion for music. This collaboration with Samsung and Charli XCX, to launch the Galaxy S22 Series, celebrates the dreamlike experiences and memories of nightlife culture and nights out with friends.”

CREDITS

Brand: Samsung UK

Product: Samsung Galaxy S22 Series

Client: Alex Conaway, Head of Brand, Mobile, Wearables & Hearables

Creative Agency: Mother

Production Company: Biscuit Filmworks

Director: Matilda Finn

D.O.P: Ben Fordesman

EP: Rupert Reynolds-Maclean

Producer: Simon Eakhurst

Production Manager: Luke Thornton

Casting: Hammond Cox

Edit House: Stitch

Editor: Leo King

Post House: Time Based Arts

Post Producer: Chris Aliano

VFX Supervisor/Lead: Ollie Ramsey

Colourist: Simone Grattarola

Sound: Factory Studios

Sound Producer: Sadie Poole

Sound Engineers: Mark Hills

Music Company: Madplanet

Music Supervisor: Dan Rodgers

PR Agency: Taylor Herring