Samsung and Mother Introduce Six Fabulously-Fashion Short Films

Samsung UK is sharing a series of six films with LOVERBOY’s Charles Jeffrey to showcase the key features of the Galaxy S22 Series.

By Creative Salon

17 March 2022

Samsung and Mother London have announced a collaboration between Samsung and Charles Jeffrey with a series of films.

In them, Charles Jeffrey’s natural comedic talents are put to good use in highlighting the phone’s various features.

They form part of a partnership with the British Fashion Council and Samsung, and follow on from the recent ‘Samsung, but make it fashion’ film.

Running on paid social, the films are a continuation of a series of events and films from Samsung which bring together creators from across various passion points – from YUNGBLUD, the London Community Gospel Choir and visual artist Aries Moross through to Samm Henshaw.

CREDITS

Brand: Samsung UK

Product: Samsung Galaxy S22 Series

Client: Alex Conaway, Head of Brand, Mobile, Wearables & Hearables

Creative Agency: Mother

Production Company: Mother Studios

Director: Myles McAuliffe and Adam Crocket

Sound: Rascal Post

Colour: Black Kite

