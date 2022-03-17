Samsung and Mother Introduce Six Fabulously-Fashion Short Films
Samsung UK is sharing a series of six films with LOVERBOY’s Charles Jeffrey to showcase the key features of the Galaxy S22 Series.
17 March 2022
Samsung and Mother London have announced a collaboration between Samsung and Charles Jeffrey with a series of films.
In them, Charles Jeffrey’s natural comedic talents are put to good use in highlighting the phone’s various features.
They form part of a partnership with the British Fashion Council and Samsung, and follow on from the recent ‘Samsung, but make it fashion’ film.
Running on paid social, the films are a continuation of a series of events and films from Samsung which bring together creators from across various passion points – from YUNGBLUD, the London Community Gospel Choir and visual artist Aries Moross through to Samm Henshaw.
CREDITS
Brand: Samsung UK
Product: Samsung Galaxy S22 Series
Client: Alex Conaway, Head of Brand, Mobile, Wearables & Hearables
Creative Agency: Mother
Production Company: Mother Studios
Director: Myles McAuliffe and Adam Crocket
Sound: Rascal Post
Colour: Black Kite