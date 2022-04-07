KFC Pays Homage to that First Extra Special Bite

In their latest campaign, KFC is dramatising the anticipation we all have when we take our first bite of crispy KFC chicken, the ultimate sensory experience. In a campaign that talks squarely to its legions of fans and soon-to-be fans alike, focusing in on the iconic KFC-triggered enjoyment moment.

Leo Sloley, Marketing Lead at KFC UK&I commented: “Through extensive research we found that the anticipation of the first bite of our famous fried chicken is a real peak moment in the KFC eating experience. People really do take their time to search out the crispiest, juiciest spot to take their precious first bite from. This whole campaign speaks directly to that relatable truth of how people savour our food.”

Running on TV, OOH, press and digital over the next few months, with the aim of sharing the ‘first bite’ love with existing, new and undiscovered KFC fans.

James Ross-Edwards, Creative Director at Mother added: "From the casting of director and photographers, to lighting, music, sound design and titles - every choice we made was about dialling-up the anticipation we all feel for that delicious, mouthwatering first bite of chicken. We hope we succeeded in making you hungry."