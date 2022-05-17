intimawear by Libresse encapsulates 40 years of periods

The campaign, like the product, boils down Libresse’s 40 years of experience in periods into a simple and fuss-free format: pants with 12-hour absorbency, eliminating the need for ‘add ons’ or intrusive traditional period products.

Building on Libresse’s heritage as the champion of a positive culture around periods, and women+ bodies (and their fluids) as systems to support, not ‘problems’ to solve. Instead of the shame, uncertainty and thousands of everyday stresses that come with disposable products (Have I left my tampon in for too long? Are there blood stains on the sheets? Where’s the nearest toilet?), the campaign shows that intimawear can offer periods without the (p)admin. The creative uses a mix of live action and animation to dramatise the everyday anxieties all women+ with periods face, and the role intimawear period pants can play in resolving them.

Tanja Grubner, Global Marketing & Communications Director, Feminine Care at Essity commented: “With so many options out there for women+ on their period, we wanted to make sure that intimawear by Libresse™ stood out from an increasingly crowded marketplace. We know that moving to a new product can feel like a high risk move for many, which is why we honed in our decades-long experience when talking about this product innovation. Working with Mother we’ve been able to bring that all to life across hard-working formats that still have a sense of fun and inclusion built-in.”

Niki Garner of Mother added: “This DTC campaign is designed to reflect the differing stages of the customer journey - with a multitude of assets tailored to specific audiences and barriers to trial, all designed to create smooth and meaningful consumer journeys from attraction through to purchase and beyond.”

The campaign will run across several European and Latin American markets in digital and social channels.

