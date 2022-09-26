Mother London Introduces Us To The Ease Of Enjoying KFC At Home
The campaign is a reminder of what you can do in the comfort of your own home while having a KFC
26 September 2022
As the autumn and winter months roll in, KFC has launched its most recent campaign – and it’s all about the beauty of enjoying a KFC at home, via delivery.
Whether you’re peckish during your Sunday morning lie-in, enjoying chilling in your pants or just want to put your feet up on your table, the ads look at some of the things that would be frowned upon in a KFC restaurant, but that you can comfortably do at home when no one is watching.
Featuring super slow motion coupled with a matter-of-fact voiceover and a heavy metal classic – Breaking the Law by Judas Priest – as backing track, the ads leave little doubt about what’s totally socially unacceptable in a restaurant (so don’t get any ideas) - but that KFC delivery is here to the rescue.
Jack Hinchliffe, Chief Marketing Officer, KFC UKI: “Winter is coming, and as the nights get longer, it’s hard to think of anything better than enjoying KFC in the comfort of your own home. And that’s what this campaign is all about... Doing what you want to do; slip those PJs on, put your feet up, turn on the TV and order delicious Original Recipe chicken straight to your door. It couldn’t be easier.”
Richard Tahmasebi, Creative Director, Mother London: “There's a lot of stuff you can't do at KFC. Reasons of propriety, decency and practicality mean that certain behaviours are prohibited. These are fair and reasonable prohibitions, but prohibitions, nonetheless. And that's why there's KFC Delivery. Because sometimes you want to do some of that stuff while you enjoy your chicken. That's where our new campaign comes in.”
The campaign will run across all channels for [XX] ahead of KFC UKI’s official sponsoring of ITV’s 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage, from late November until the final on 18th December.
Creds:
Client: KFC UK&I
Campaign: KFC Delivery
Creative: Mother
Strategy: Mother
Production Company (TV): Biscuit Filmworks
Director: Jeff Low
Post Production: Electric Theatre Collective
Grade: Luke Morrison @ ETC
Edit House: Shift Post
Editor: Saam Hodivala
Audio: Sam Robson at No8
Music Clearance: Pitch & Sync