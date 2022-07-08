kfc_careers

KFC Offers Out-Of-Work Politicians Work

08 July 2022

Following the resignation of Boris Johnson and the downfall of his government, Mother has launched a new cheeky KFC press ad that offers out-of-work politicians “supportive and trustworthy leadership”.

The work by Mother includes further quips on the web link: “Are you a former Trade Envoy or Secretary of State? Looking for a new challenge? One with long-term prospects?”

The most recent campaign from Mother for KFC looked to challenge the dreary lunchtime stereotype.

Embracing tactics more commonly used by mortgage providers or energy suppliers, the campaign radically changed the way people enjoy their lunchtime chicken wraps.

