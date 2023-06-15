Mother was founded in London in 1996 by a group of creative, free-thinking individuals sitting around a kitchen table eating lunch. It’s here that the group decided that they were hungry – not for more sandwiches, but to do things differently. They wanted to break free from the shackles of traditional agencies and be 100% independent. To be free to do the best work possible. Today, Mother is still fiercely independent, but now there are over 500 like-minded people in our family, with offices across London, New York, Los Angeles, Shanghai and Berlin. All with kitchen tables in them. And all with people sitting around them that come to work every day to make the best work they possibly can. Come on in. Everybody who is passionate about great work is always welcome at our table.