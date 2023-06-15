Greenpeace releases star-studded cover of Fleetwood Mac’s 'Don’t Stop' single

Featuring a cameo from actor Will Poulter, 'Don’t Stop' is not only a contemporary fable about being young in the world today, but also a call to action for people worried about their future and the state of the planet.

The film - directed by Samona Olanipekun of Lammas Park productions - plays upon the idea that corporations are partying like there is no tomorrow and ignoring the immediacy of climate change-related problems. The spot will also air on the big screens at Glastonbury Festival’s main stages throughout the weekend, with the project’s branding used on-site, including the festival's iconic tote bags reading: 'Don’t Stop Thinking About Tomorrow'.

The song itself features lyrics from Avelino alongside instrumentation from jazz talent development organisation Tomorrow’s Warriors and vocals from the House Gospel Choir.

Oscar-winning director Steve McQueen said: "This short film is an arresting look at the state of a world hurtling out of control. I'm so proud to have been involved in this project with Greenpeace and Samona, who's once again shown what a talented writer and director he is. It captures the unease at seeing corporations (especially those of oil and gas) and their enablers, do damage to the environment on our behalf, acting like there's no tomorrow and driving the climate crisis solely for their profit. But we have collective power to realise a different future. It's imperative that people don't forget, tomorrow is promised to no-one."

Areeba Hamid, executive director, Greenpeace UK, said: “When you look at the state of the world that older generations have wrought, oil companies partying like there’s no tomorrow, politicians watching as our house is on fire, it can feel overwhelming. But awareness and resolve to save our planet, to save lives and livelihoods, has never been stronger. People all over the world are incredibly worried about their future, but they hold enormous power. This film is a message of hope: that demanding a better tomorrow is not only possible, but critical.

“We’re so proud of this incredible collaboration, to get to work with such a talented and passionate group to reimagine Fleetwood Mac's iconic Don’t Stop and bring the song to a new generation.”