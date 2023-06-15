mother greenpeace uk future utopia

Greenpeace releases star-studded cover of Fleetwood Mac’s 'Don’t Stop' single

Created by Mother and produced by Steve McQueen, the film hopes to inspire a new generation of climate activists

By Creative Salon

15 June 2023

Environmental campaigner Greenpeace UK has unveiled a star-studded cover of Fleetwood Mac’s iconic single 'Don’t Stop' with hopes of inspiring a new generation of climate activists.

The short film was devised by Mother, created by Grammy-winning producer Fraser T Smith and exec-produced by Oscar-winning director Steve McQueen.

Featuring a cameo from actor Will Poulter, 'Don’t Stop' is not only a contemporary fable about being young in the world today, but also a call to action for people worried about their future and the state of the planet.

The film - directed by Samona Olanipekun of Lammas Park productions - plays upon the idea that corporations are partying like there is no tomorrow and ignoring the immediacy of climate change-related problems. The spot will also air on the big screens at Glastonbury Festival’s main stages throughout the weekend, with the project’s branding used on-site, including the festival's iconic tote bags reading: 'Don’t Stop Thinking About Tomorrow'.

The song itself features lyrics from Avelino alongside instrumentation from jazz talent development organisation Tomorrow’s Warriors and vocals from the House Gospel Choir.

Oscar-winning director Steve McQueen said: "This short film is an arresting look at the state of a world hurtling out of control. I'm so proud to have been involved in this project with Greenpeace and Samona, who's once again shown what a talented writer and director he is. It captures the unease at seeing corporations (especially those of oil and gas) and their enablers, do damage to the environment on our behalf, acting like there's no tomorrow and driving the climate crisis solely for their profit. But we have collective power to realise a different future. It's imperative that people don't forget, tomorrow is promised to no-one."

Areeba Hamid, executive director, Greenpeace UK, said: “When you look at the state of the world that older generations have wrought, oil companies partying like there’s no tomorrow, politicians watching as our house is on fire, it can feel overwhelming. But awareness and resolve to save our planet, to save lives and livelihoods, has never been stronger. People all over the world are incredibly worried about their future, but they hold enormous power. This film is a message of hope: that demanding a better tomorrow is not only possible, but critical.

“We’re so proud of this incredible collaboration, to get to work with such a talented and passionate group to reimagine Fleetwood Mac's iconic Don’t Stop and bring the song to a new generation.”

Credits

Client: Greenpeace

Campaign: Don’t Stop

Creative: Mother

Strategy: Mother

Track by: Christine McVie / Universal Music Publishing Group

Produced by: Fraser T. Smith

Original rap verses: Avelino

Performed by: Future Utopia X Avelino X Tomorrrow’s Warriors

Mixed by: Scott Barnett

Mastered by: Stuart Hawkes at Metropolis

Engineered by: Scott Barnett and Isabel Gracefield

Drum programming by: Fraser T. Smith

Bass programming by: Fraser T. Smith

Assisted by: Gili Portal and Liam Hebb

Distributed by: 70Hz Recordings Ltd via. The Orchard.

With thanks to: Lucy Cunningham, Sarah Thorneycroft-Smith, Holly Sheppard, Jack Blurton and Jordan Lolomari.

Recorded at: RAK Studios and Utopia Studios

Music Supervision and Consultancy: Ed Bailie and Seb Whyte / Leland Music

Music Marketing: Olivia Hobbs, Breyner Baptista and Clare Sanders-Wright / Blackstar Agency

Lead Vocals: Avelino, Molly J & Fraser T. Smith , Bass Guitar - Ben Epstein, Drums: Anthony ‘Sweetstix’ Lewis , Keys: Emily Tran , Tenor Sax: Denys Baptiste, Trumpets: Becca Toft & Sheila Maurice-Grey, Trombones: Anoushka Nanguy & Chris-Stephane Boizi , Bass Trombone: Nathaniel Cross, Tuba: Hanna Mbuya

House Gospel Choir: Natalie Maddix (Choir Director), Lizzie Jennings, Monique Meade, Cartell Green Brown, CJ Idos, Harrsn Atlee, ZaZa Lewis-Wright, Roslyn Adonteng]

With thanks to: Benjamin Kwasi Burrell, Janine Irons, Fish Krish, Gabriel Starkey and Patricia Pascal

Film Production: Lammas Park

Director: Samona Olanipekun

Executive Producers: Steve McQueen, Bona Orakwue, Anna Smith Tenser

Producer: George Telfer

Production Manager: Chanel Parkinson

DOP: Annika Summerson

Production Designer: Jade Adeyemi

Costume Designer: Verity May Lane

Make-Up Designer: Maya Man

Hair Designer: Kreszend Sackey

Choreographer: Liara Barussi

Casting: Coralie Rose / Road Casting

Editor: Jack Williams / The Assembly Rooms, produced by Phoebe Armstrong-Beaver

Sound Designer: Jack Sedgwick / King Lear, produced by Suzy Macgregor

Colourist and VFX: George Kyraicou and Mark Stannard / Black Kite Studios, produced by Jade Denne

Tomorrow's Warriors Music Video Cast: Cassius Cobbson – Drums, Emily Tran – Keyboard, Tami Adebanjo – Bass, Shanise Hall – Trumpet, David Kayode – Saxophone, Kyle Osborne – Vocals and Introductory speech

Epilogue: Written by Scroobius Pip in collaboration with Greenpeace, performed by Lilli Chin

Special Featured Performance: Will Poulter

Share

LinkedIn iconx

Now read

Your Privacy

We use cookies to give you the best online experience. Please let us know if you agree to all of these cookies.