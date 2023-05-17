Disney+ And Uber Eats Unite to Honour Ant Man

The Quantum Cafe will offer a scaled-down serving of popular Uber Eats restaurant options especially for the release. This includes miniature sushi, a minute chocolate gateau, fun-sized fish and chips, miniscule chow mein, petite pizza, very tiny veggie burger, micro salad, eensy-weensy dal, nanoscopic naan bread and slight samosas. Plus dinky donuts for those with a smaller sweet tooth!

From today, Ant-Man fans in London, Bristol and Manchester can eat like their favourite pocket-sized protagonist from the comfort of their own home via the Uber Eats app for just £5.99.

Matthew Price, Regional General Manager of Uber Eats in UKI, Northern Europe said: “While this tasting menu might be teeny tiny, it still delivers Uber Eats’ signature big flavours. We know our customers love to watch Disney+ while enjoying their deliveries and hopefully our new offering will allow fans of Ant-Man to eat just like their favourite superhero, no matter how small!”

Ten lucky recipients will also find an extra special surprise in their diddy delivery; an Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania movie poster, signed by actors Michael Douglas and Evangeline Lilley.

Uber Eats will be donating all proceeds from this limited edition mini menu to Make-A-Wish Foundation® UK.

Credit

Brand: Uber Eats

Campaign: The Quantum Cafe

Creative: Mother

Strategy: Mother

Production Company: Milk Machine

Director: Justin Hackney

Producer: Harry Moore

Café Photography: Nelta Kasparian

Model Builders: Lauren and Leigh @ Mattes and Miniatures

Café Design: Dinos Laf

Food Developers: Robin and Brandy @ Robin Collective

Food Photography: Mitch Payne