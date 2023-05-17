Disney+ And Uber Eats Unite to Honour Ant Man
The campaign has been created by Mother
17 May 2023
Uber Eats has teamed up with Disney+ to create a teeny, tiny tasting menu inspired by Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, to celebrate the films’ release on Disney+. The Quantum Cafe’s dinky delights are the perfect Ant-Man sized accompaniment for anyone to tuck into while watching the epic new film from the comfort of their sofa.
The Quantum Cafe will offer a scaled-down serving of popular Uber Eats restaurant options especially for the release. This includes miniature sushi, a minute chocolate gateau, fun-sized fish and chips, miniscule chow mein, petite pizza, very tiny veggie burger, micro salad, eensy-weensy dal, nanoscopic naan bread and slight samosas. Plus dinky donuts for those with a smaller sweet tooth!
From today, Ant-Man fans in London, Bristol and Manchester can eat like their favourite pocket-sized protagonist from the comfort of their own home via the Uber Eats app for just £5.99.
Matthew Price, Regional General Manager of Uber Eats in UKI, Northern Europe said: “While this tasting menu might be teeny tiny, it still delivers Uber Eats’ signature big flavours. We know our customers love to watch Disney+ while enjoying their deliveries and hopefully our new offering will allow fans of Ant-Man to eat just like their favourite superhero, no matter how small!”
Ten lucky recipients will also find an extra special surprise in their diddy delivery; an Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania movie poster, signed by actors Michael Douglas and Evangeline Lilley.
Uber Eats will be donating all proceeds from this limited edition mini menu to Make-A-Wish Foundation® UK.
Credit
Brand: Uber Eats
Campaign: The Quantum Cafe
Creative: Mother
Strategy: Mother
Production Company: Milk Machine
Director: Justin Hackney
Producer: Harry Moore
Café Photography: Nelta Kasparian
Model Builders: Lauren and Leigh @ Mattes and Miniatures
Café Design: Dinos Laf
Food Developers: Robin and Brandy @ Robin Collective
Food Photography: Mitch Payne