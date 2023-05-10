'Oomph For Your Boomph': Mother London shakes it up for SlimFast

Championing the extra Oomph (23 vitamins and minerals and 14g of protein) for your Boomph (making the most of life) you get with SlimFast, the new campaign has been created to help SlimFast evolve to being a modern brand that supports people achieving their weight management goals through nutritious products that fit their lifestyle.

Shot by grime music video director Matthew Walker and produced by Mother Studios the 90-second full-length music video is a modernising step-change for the brand, which repositions SlimFast UK as a modern brand for all. The track is a remix of the new Big Narstie track, ‘Work Hard Play Hard’, which is inspired by the rapper’s well-documented journey to improved health.

SlimFast’s low-calorie nutritious fuel is packed with vitamins and minerals and protein, meaning more fun and more vitality. These qualities are showcased throughout the high-octane campaign, which will air on SlimFast-owned media channels, with a TV campaign kicking off on 14th May with 30 and 20-second advertisements. This will run for eight weeks and will be supported with a paid social media campaign.

SlimFast UK&I Marketing Director Clafoutie Sintive says: “Our big, bold campaign with its uplifting tone is an unapologetic affirmation of celebrating your best self. We have our two ambassadors with their different needs to help connect with consumers who are at various stages of their own weight management journey. Big Narstie with his larger-than-life personality and confidence who is looking to lose weight over the long term and Kelly Brook who is continuing to successfully maintain her weight and living her best life.”

Global Executive Creative Director at Mother London, Peter Robertson commented “To get people to take a fresh look at SlimFast, we wanted to do something unexpected… so putting Kelly Brook and Big Narstie together, and then making a grime track and accompanying music video seemed to really tick that box. Both Kelly and Narstie are on their own weight management journeys so were the perfect duo to breathe new life into the brand and get people to re-evaluate how SlimFast can fit into their life.”