Mother launches Ramadan-inspired campaign for Uber Eats
The campaign acknowledges Uber Eats customers observing the holy month of Ramadan
28 March 2023
Uber Eats new UK campaign from Mother aims to recognise customers who are observing the holy month of Ramadan.
The dynamic ATL campaign will run across major all UK cities.
The striking creative puts food front and centre, highlighting different signature Iftar dishes and marking the moment when Muslim people break their fast together at sunset during the Ramadan period.
Popular dishes include include watermelon, fattoush, sheesh and dates.
Each Iftar begins at slightly different times depending on location and the date (BST incoming), so Uber Eats' new dynamic digital OOH will reflect this. Each day, the OOH will be updated with the new sunset timings for every specific location.
Can Akar, Head of EMEA Marketing at Uber says: "Our new Ramadan campaign creative not only celebrates the amazing dishes that are at the heart of Iftar dinners but also but also reminds our Muslim customers with date and city-specific Iftar times so they can schedule their deliveries for enjoying delicious Iftar meals".
Credits:
Brand: Uber Eats
Campaign: Iftar Incoming
Strategy: Mother
Creative: Mother
Production: Mother
Media: MediaCom
Photography: The Vo