Mother launches Ramadan-inspired campaign for Uber Eats

The dynamic ATL campaign will run across major all UK cities.

The striking creative puts food front and centre, highlighting different signature Iftar dishes and marking the moment when Muslim people break their fast together at sunset during the Ramadan period.

Popular dishes include include watermelon, fattoush, sheesh and dates.

Each Iftar begins at slightly different times depending on location and the date (BST incoming), so Uber Eats' new dynamic digital OOH will reflect this. Each day, the OOH will be updated with the new sunset timings for every specific location.

Can Akar, Head of EMEA Marketing at Uber says: "Our new Ramadan campaign creative not only celebrates the amazing dishes that are at the heart of Iftar dinners but also but also reminds our Muslim customers with date and city-specific Iftar times so they can schedule their deliveries for enjoying delicious Iftar meals".

Credits:

Brand: Uber Eats

Campaign: Iftar Incoming

Strategy: Mother

Creative: Mother

Production: Mother

Media: MediaCom

Photography: The Vo