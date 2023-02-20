Friendly Faces help Ukrainian children feel at home in the UK with sticker release
Mother partners with some of Ukraine’s best known animated characters for initiative
20 February 2023
Friendly Faces sticker packs, featuring the characters from well-known Ukrainian cartoons, were created by Mother to help thousands of displaced Ukrainian children in the UK feel even more welcome.
Now available to order for free, each Friendly Faces sticker pack contains well-known Ukrainian cartoon characters from Mavka, The Forest Song - which all recently appeared on the BBC’s Hey Duggee - and The Cossacks alongside encouraging Ukrainian phrases.
Moving to a strange new place can be daunting for anyone, especially children. When you’re a kid far from home, it’s comforting to see some Friendly Faces.
The Friendly Faces sticker packs are free to order here.