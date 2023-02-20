Friendly Faces help Ukrainian children feel at home in the UK with sticker release

Now available to order for free, each Friendly Faces sticker pack contains well-known Ukrainian cartoon characters from Mavka, The Forest Song - which all recently appeared on the BBC’s Hey Duggee - and The Cossacks alongside encouraging Ukrainian phrases.

Moving to a strange new place can be daunting for anyone, especially children. When you’re a kid far from home, it’s comforting to see some Friendly Faces.

The Friendly Faces sticker packs are free to order here.