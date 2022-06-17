This is how to make your children proud: Mother's 2022

What one thing are you proudest of this year?

Hands down, the continued commitment and can do of our people. Derring-do and indefatigable no matter what we faced or asked of them. I’ve never been more excited about what we’re building - and after almost 15 years at Mother, that’s saying something.

Despite the permacrisis impacting every facet of our personal and professional lives, we achieved a pitch conversion rate of 90% and welcomed 23 new clients. We grew our team numbers by almost 5% (importantly, with no redundancies) and grew our overall income YoY.

And what’s been your biggest challenge?

The unknown, the delayed and the deferred. Majority project-based working makes forecasting day-to-day (let alone quarter-to-quarter) and ongoing challenge. We’ve never known so many projects be delayed or deferred due to the impact of macroeconomic factors on our clients’ businesses and ability to plan (or not) in advance. Even with a pitch success rate touching 90%, and an incredible influx of new opportunities, our overall income has only slightly grown - making 2022 very much feel like the year of running to stand still.

What are you most looking forward to in 2023?

The very thing that was the biggest challenge of 2022; project-based working. For us and our people, the opportunity to reimagine how we work together and with our clients, and the phenomenal breadth of new opportunities are cause for excitement, not fear. 2022 has seen us build the foundations to really embrace the seismic shifts that are our new reality. We’re going to be launching some very exciting campaigns that I’m not allowed to talk about yet, but that have energised and excited us as we close out the year.

And personally, I’m also excited about dusting off my German skills.

And what one change would you most like to see in our industry next year?

Chris, Felix and I have talked a lot about a new era or epoch for our industry. I really believe we’re entering the post-purpose period; it’s not enough to do brilliant work for purpose and good enough work for delivering a commercial return. I can’t wait to see the creativity that flourishes from the need economic crisis creates - not the end of purpose, but the end of the false dichotomy of purpose and product.