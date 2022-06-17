Twenty Years of Making Mother Proud: Peter and Susan on their creative career

Mother has always been a lodestone for the best creative talent. Poke around the creative department of most good agencies and you’ll find many Mother alumni. But of course plenty of the best creatives never leave Mother. They stay…and stay.

Take Peter Robertson and Susan Hosking. The creative team joined Mother as youngsters fresh from New Zealand and twenty years later they’re still there; it’s home.

Few creative teams stay together for as long as Peter and Susan have, and few are as loyal to one agency. But their partnership is “a marriage” and Mother is “family”.

“It's fortunate that we've always wanted the same things on a life path,” says Peter. They’re both married to locals – “though we’ve been married to each other for longer,” Susan points out – and can’t see themselves ever leaving the UK. Well before they got here though, they both yearned to work at Mother, the agency whose future they’ve recently helped shape with their work on the new Make Our Children Proud framework that Mother has now adopted globally. MOCP is a wide-ranging, comprehensive operating system designed to ensure Mother has a positive impact on its people, the industry and the planet. And as its co-architects, Peter and Susan have ensured the agency will thrive into the future.

It's perfectly fitting that two such warm, generous and enormously inspiring creatives should play such a pivotal role. As Mother co-founder Robert Saville points out: "Our industry is often represented by self-serving egotists. Peter and Susan are the opposite, so will almost certainly be uncomfortable with this attention. But if anyone deserves it they do. And if anybody should represent the values we as an industry need to aspire to, it would be them."

So what drew them to Mother in the first place? “In those days back in New Zealand we used to wait for a VHS to arrive from Shots magazine – probably a year after everyone else had already seen it - and we’d scroll through looking for Mother’s work because it was for the likes of Dr Pepper or Cup A Soup or XFM and we just knew that was the kind of work we wanted to make,” Peter remembers. Susan adds: “And back then Mother’s work was often broadly geared around the sort of the funny side of things and that was one of the big appeals.”

But getting a job at Mother wasn’t easy. First they had to move to London and start freelancing.

Creative Salon: So you decided to move here without a job to come to. That suggests you were really confident slash brave slash, I don't know, crazy?

Susan: Maybe a bit of all of that. And that healthy dose of naivety.

Peter: We’d got to the stage where in quite a short space of time in New Zealand, we'd done quite well. We were working at Saatchis in Wellington, which at the time was the best agency there. So you go ‘where to from here’ and I guess we were young and naive enough to think we'd got nothing to lose. So we hotfooted it over here.

CS: What was it like working at Mother back then?

Peter: It was slightly daunting because you were surrounded by the people who were making such great work, but at the same time Mother was very small at that point. All the reviews happened on a round sofa that's still upstairs now. And people would just throw ideas and suggestions in for ads, so it was genuinely collaborative and there was a sense that everyone was in it together, everyone was willing you on to do the best work.

CS: OK, so there you were, twenty years ago, taking a massive leap of faith together, emigrating, landing a job at your dream agency. What is it about your personalities and your approach to work that means you managed to protect your relationship through all those challenges? Where does that bond come from?

Peter: I do think that helps that at the heart of it we're best friends. We spend more time with each other than we've spent with anybody on earth. So starting from this solid friendship and respect is definitely a massive part of it.

Susan: I also think transplanting yourself to the other side of the world with someone, you know we weren’t just making a living together, we were also making a life. And that really solid base of togetherness just gives you a sort of a bravery, you know that you can do anything because you've got each other at the heart of it.

Peter: We definitely have our different strengths. Susan's much better at the hard conversations, she’s much better at being tough I think.

Susan: Really? I’m a bit surprised by that. I do know you have a lot more clarity than me. I’m sometimes a bit ethereal and you will always make it much clearer.

Peter: There's something really nice about the longer you're in relationship obviously the more at ease you are but I really notice it when Susan's not around, because it feels like I'm not acting at total strength.

Susan: I actually genuinely think all roles in the whole world are best when you have someone you know beside you, because it really is an incredibly helpful sounding board. And also just giving you that sort of base that you can build your confidence on. So I think we're really lucky.

Peter: Which is not to say that we don’t have arguments. But because there’s a friendship at the heart of our partnership, that’s more important than any disagreement.

Susan: And because we have got that sort of friendship, we’re able to have the honest conversations and maybe sometimes the difficult conversations, you know, you're not afraid to say anything, and that’s so helpful, isn't it?