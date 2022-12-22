Gousto launches ‘steal the show’ campaign by Mother

The campaign will be supported by OOH, with cinematic photography and entertainment language to elevate dishes as the headline act of the evening, running alongside radio that playfully promotes specific Gousto dishes like movie trailers. In Gousto’s social and digital channels a series of trailers capture the flavour and variety of Gousto recipes using different film and TV genres, supported with 5-star customer reviews.

Anna Greene, VP Brand, Insights & Strategy at Gousto commented: “Gousto offers unrivalled choice and mealtime inspiration - with over 75 recipes to choose from, catering to all tastes, cuisines and occasions - with meals from just £2.99, Gousto is proud to be the UK's best value recipe box.

“A Gousto dinner is something to get excited about, any day of the week, and we wanted to bring that excitement to life in our campaign. Steal the Show is giving dinner its rightful place back as the evening’s headline attraction and getting people to turn their attentions away from the telly. This isn’t just about winning in the recipe box category, we’re staking our claim on dinnertime"

Matt Tanter, Mother’s Head of Strategy added: “Over the past few years the question of ‘what’s for dinner?’ has been overshadowed by ‘what shall we watch?’ in many households. With modern life seeing us slumped on the sofa, Netflix and an uninspiring bowl of whatever. Steal the Show wants to put dinner back at top billing for the evening’s lineup with Gousto’s unrivalled selection of easy-to-cook recipes, quite literally, stealing the show.”

The media strategy will be ‘stealing the show’, launching on Christmas Day in the biggest and best Christmas TV programming, ensuring an unmissable launch. Tapping into changing consumer habits during the festive season, the campaign stretches for 18 weeks. Maximising impact by launching within appointment-to-watch Christmas TV that brings the whole family together, before branching into broader AV, Audio, Social and Display between Christmas and New Year. As normal weekly routines resume in the New Year, OOH presence will ensure the range of recipes can be seen across the country. To increase relevance throughout, the campaign uses Bridge, the7stars’ fully addressable marketplace - bringing together Gousto’s customer data for more efficient audience delivery across all digitally activated channels.

Investing further in its market-leading proposition this year, Gousto grew its menu from 60 to 75 weekly recipes, propelling its leadership in choice within the category. In addition to being the UK's best value recipe box, Gousto will launch its first value collection at the end of 2022, to ensure it stays accessible during a tough financial backdrop for many families. The Save & Savour range will serve up the same big Gousto flavour with a lower price tag of 50p less per portion.

This continued focus on the customer, making dinnertimes exciting and inspiring for all - is another step toward Gousto’s vision to become the UK’s most-loved way to eat dinner.

Credits

Creative agency: Mother London

Strategy: Mother London

Creative: Mother London

Production agency (TV): Arts & Sciences

Directors: The BobbseyTwins,

Production agency (photography): AlexTelfor, Peter Bailey Company

Media agency: the7stars

Media team: Caroline Tucker, Max Gold, Patricia Qadir, Chris Marti