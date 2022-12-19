Nile Rogers partners with Samsung to launch StemDrop

This latest collaboration captures musical history in the making, aiming to open StemDrop – a global music collaboration programme that gives new artists a platform to showcase their talent - to diverse talent.

The documentary series, Make It With Nile, aims to uncover some surprising changes in how people make it in music, thanks to technology - specifically smartphone tech and platforms like TikTok. There will always be a debate if this is better or worse, so what better way to find out than ask a music icon and some of today’s most exciting music-makers?

Over four episodes, Make It With Nile hosts conversations and collaboration sessions between Nile and the latest and greatest in young music makers, all of whom ‘made it’ using nothing but their phones, their bedrooms and their raw talent. Armani White, ALTÉGO, INJI and Dréya Mac have honest discussions about how they all ‘made it’, which is compared with Nile’s experience through decades of pushing musical boundaries, along with more than a few anecdotes.

Shot on location at the iconic Real World Studios - the birthplace of tracks from Amy Winehouse and Beyoncé to Van Morrison and Kylie Minogue - the films will form the backbone of Samsung’s latest UK marketing campaign for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Buds2 Pro. Offering insightful viewing whilst showcasing the possibilities of Samsung tech.

James Sellick, Creative Director at Mother commented: “Our young, TikToking, bedroom-rocking, million-view-clocking musicians learnt a lot more from Nile (after all, he is Nile Rodgers), we also found that inspiration runs both ways, with Nile learning more than a few things about the intricacies of cutting through the chaos in 2022. This combination of talent and experience makes for compelling viewing.”

Samsung has chosen to feature diverse artists as we enter a new era of finding raw talent - and want to help by partnering ‘StemDrop’. StemDrop is an online music collaboration and discovery hosted by TikTok to be a more democratic process, judged by the masses, not just the moguls as the TV talent format shows are.

Annika Bizon, Marketing and Omnichannel Director at Samsung Electronics UK added: “ ‘Make It With Nile’ lifts the lid on the future of music and builds on our series of collaborations with creators and technology. Embracing long form content allows us to showcase the role of our unique Galaxy Z Flip4 device in the real world in an authentic way. The technology revolution, especially enabled by smartphones, has opened music up to the masses like never before. In effect, we all now have a music studio in our pocket, and in the case of our ZFlip, a perfect partner for capturing video content too. Partnering with TikTok for StemDrop, supported by Make It With Nile, helps to position Samsung at the heart of future technology and creativity.”

The series is running over the next few weeks, with a range of assets used to initiate and sustain interest. The launch phase focuses on leveraging talent reach and paid social - with the talent selection partially informed by the differing online communities they enable the campaign to access. Paid media was planned and managed by Starcom.

In episode one (above), Armani White reveals all about his smash hit Billie Eilish and Nile Rodgers learns what makes a track go viral on TikTok.

Filmed in the iconic Real World Studios, we follow Armani & Nile as they share where and how they wrote their most famous hooks. Armani explains how Billie Eilish was written on the toilet and reflects on the life-changing moment Billie reposted the song. Nile talks about his song writing process and tells the hilarious story of how he turned a bad night out into one of the most famous songs ever written. We get a rare insight into their musical processes as they jam together, laying down the start of a brand new original track (you heard it here first, people).