Mother unveils naked mural celebrating Stella's newly-unfiltered taste

To celebrate Stella Artois Unfiltered being launched on tap, the Belgian beer brand enlisted Mother to create a playful mural in the vicinity of partnering drinking establishments.

In line with its cheeky ‘beer au naturel’ campaign, the artwork plays with the building's architecture to conceal the modesty of its characters.

The mural follows on from the brand's playful campaign released last year to celebrate Stella Artois new Unfiltered lager.

The newly-launched premium Unfiltered lager from Stella resembles more of an au natural flavour and allows for the campaign to focus on retelling the story behind a charming European town where people live as naturally as the beer they drink.

Credits:

Client: Stella Artois

Brand: Unfiltered

Creative Agency: Mother London Mural

Creators: Graffiti Life

Photographer of Artwork: Nick Meek (represented by Siobhan Squire)

Blindeye Films (Documented the installation of the mural)