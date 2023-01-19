Mother on why putting peanut butter into chocolate is a perfectly normal thing to do

This may seem like a weird query to some, but Reese’s knows the truth: it often lands you in a very delicious place.

In this new campaign, Reese’s invites the general public to explore this impulse for themselves - to behold something as simple as a shoe made of chocolate and recognise how lovely it would be to put peanut butter in it. Accompanied by an evocative voiceover, provided by comedian Henry Paker: “Look at that. An exquisite high-heeled shoe. I know what you’re thinking... You want to put peanut butter in it, don’t you? It’s ok. That’s what we’re into too. In fact, that’s our whole thing.”

Jackson Hitchon, GM Europe & World Travel Retail at The Hershey Company, commented: “We know Reese’s is deliciously different, it is not your ordinary product and that is something we celebrate - we want everyone to taste the combination of chocolate and peanut butter goodness and love that difference. We wanted to show our fans and future fans the dedication we put into bringing these two flavours together. In a number of - anything but ordinary – scenarios.”

The launch film introduces this concept, which is then quickly followed up with an ‘always on’ strand of content launching over the coming months. This content will aim to mirror and manifest culture across four main categories, all designed to enable Reese’s to have an ongoing dialogue with fans of putting peanut butter in things.

Creds:

Client: Reese’s

Campaign: Put Peanut Butter In It

Creative: Mother

Strategy: Mother

Production Company: ManvsMachine

Director: Tom Bunker

Producer: Chloe Bayley

Editors: ManvsMachine

Sound: Wave

Sound Engineer: Tony Rapaccioli

Music Company: Sister

Music Composer: Charlotte Raven

Online Content Production: Mother Studios