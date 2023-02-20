Mother_reeses_easter.png

Mother fills chocolate egg with peanut butter in Reese's Easter campaign

Reese's gets crunchy and creative with its Easter egg edition

By Creative Salon

20 February 2023

Reese’s is continuing its obsession with putting peanut butter in stuff this Easter. In their eyes, every ordinary chocolate egg out there is just waiting to be filled with creamy peanut butter. Just like their own Easter offering: the Reese’s Creme Egg.

The creme, in case you hadn’t guessed, is peanut butter.

Credits:

Client: Reese’s

Campaign: Put Peanut Butter In It

Creative: Mother

Strategy: Mother

Production Company: ManvsMachine

Director: Tom Bunker

Producer: Chloe Bayley

Editors: ManvsMachine

Sound: Wave

Sound Engineer: Tony Rapaccioli

Music Company: Sister

Music Composer: Charlotte Raven

