Mother fills chocolate egg with peanut butter in Reese's Easter campaign

Reese's gets crunchy and creative with its Easter egg edition
By Creative Salon
20 February 2023
Reese’s is continuing its obsession with putting peanut butter in stuff this Easter. In their eyes, every ordinary chocolate egg out there is just waiting to be filled with creamy peanut butter. Just like their own Easter offering: the Reese’s Creme Egg.
The creme, in case you hadn’t guessed, is peanut butter.
Credits:
Client: Reese’s
Campaign: Put Peanut Butter In It
Creative: Mother
Strategy: Mother
Production Company: ManvsMachine
Director: Tom Bunker
Producer: Chloe Bayley
Editors: ManvsMachine
Sound: Wave
Sound Engineer: Tony Rapaccioli
Music Company: Sister
Music Composer: Charlotte Raven