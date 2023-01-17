DJ Khaled partners with Sun & Sand Sports on Commit To Nothing
Middle Eastern sports retailer Sun & Sand Sports celebrates enjoyment over endurance in new campaign from Mother
Sport is a category that has always demanded dedication and commitment from consumers. Yet rather than be another brand trying to convert everyone into an athlete, one of the world’s largest sporting goods retailers takes a different approach: encouraging us all to ‘commit to nothing’ in a multi-market integrated campaign fronted by DJ Khaled.
With ‘Commit to Nothing’, Sun & Sand Sports celebrates enjoyment over endurance, supported by a core belief that sport isn’t just for athletes, approaching sport in an altogether different way. Aiming for growth, Sun & Sand Sports are speaking to those yet to fall in love with sport – with an ambition to get more people participating.
This campaign aims to help people fall in love with sport. Led by a hero film, directed by Dave Meyers and starring DJ Khaled, advocating for everybody - no matter body type, ability or sports preference - to give any sport a go, just for the joy of it. And then keep on experimenting with the endless number of sporting pursuits. This life advice is all delivered in DJ Khaled’s signature style.
Mohamed Bodiat, Senior Vice President of Brands - Sports at GMG commented: “Over the years, Sun and Sand Sports has evolved from focusing on pure performance to a brand that makes sports fun for everyone. With that in mind, we want our campaign to be a catalyst that inspires our community to try everything. This, combined with DJ Khaled’s ability to resonate with the youth is what led us to believe that he truly embodies the spirit of the brand as we continue our journey towards making sports #FunToTheFinish.”
Supporting the film is a range of high-impact OOH and social media. Most feature DJ Khaled experimenting with a plethora of sporting pursuits - from basketball and golf to yoga and even VR training.
Martin Rose, Creative Director at Mother added: “It was refreshing to have a global sports house approach us wanting to rewrite the script completely. For decades, the prevailing sports narrative has been about the hustle of the game, accompanied by high fitness standards. With this, we’re applauding fun, celebrating the joys of not being the best and embracing the uncommitted. These days anything can be a sport, even a TikTok trend. DJ Khaled embodied the spirit of a new generation, not as an athlete but as a lover of the pure joy of sports.”
