Leo Burnett Morrisons

Morrisons marks Mother's Day with 'Get The Hint' campaign

The two 10” films by Leo Burnett highlight a range of Morrisons’ great value Mother’s Day deals

By Creative Salon

14 March 2023

Our mums do a lot for us so it’s important to get them something nice. But sometimes it requires a few (not so subtle) hints. Leo Burnett’s film for Morrisons gives mums the chance to drop the hint this Mother’s Day.

 ‘Get The Hint’ is the agency’s second campaign for Morrisons. The campaign aims to show the nation that Morrisons has what mums want for Mother’s Day at great prices. The two 10” films will run on ITV, Channel 4, and Sky from Monday 13th March through to Mother’s Day. They are supported by social, press, radio, and display, highlighting a range of Morrisons’ great value Mother’s Day deals. 

Credits:

Campaign Title: Get The Hint

Client: Morrisons

Advertising Agency:  Leo Burnett

Cco: Chaka Sobhani

Executive Creative Director: Mark Elwood

Creative Director: Andrew Long & James Millers

Copywriter: Dave Parker

Art Director: Laila Milborrow

Planning Partner: Joe Beveridge

Planner: Theo Pons

Business Lead: Ruth Stasiak

Account Team: Account Director – Matt Paul, Account Manager – Walker Hill

Agency Producer:  Dominique Strouthos

Media Buying Agency: Wavemaker

Media Planner:  Emily Gordon

Production Company: Prodigious

Director:  Helen Downing

Designer: Roxana Iriciuc

Production Producer: Elliot Somers

Post Production Producer: Lara Parker

Post-Production Company:  Absolute – Ollie Ireland

Audio Producer: Michael Powell


Share

LinkedIn iconx

Now read

Your Privacy

We use cookies to give you the best online experience. Please let us know if you agree to all of these cookies.