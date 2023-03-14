Morrisons marks Mother's Day with 'Get The Hint' campaign
The two 10” films by Leo Burnett highlight a range of Morrisons’ great value Mother’s Day deals
14 March 2023
Our mums do a lot for us so it’s important to get them something nice. But sometimes it requires a few (not so subtle) hints. Leo Burnett’s film for Morrisons gives mums the chance to drop the hint this Mother’s Day.
‘Get The Hint’ is the agency’s second campaign for Morrisons. The campaign aims to show the nation that Morrisons has what mums want for Mother’s Day at great prices. The two 10” films will run on ITV, Channel 4, and Sky from Monday 13th March through to Mother’s Day. They are supported by social, press, radio, and display, highlighting a range of Morrisons’ great value Mother’s Day deals.
Credits:
Campaign Title: Get The Hint
Client: Morrisons
Advertising Agency: Leo Burnett
Cco: Chaka Sobhani
Executive Creative Director: Mark Elwood
Creative Director: Andrew Long & James Millers
Copywriter: Dave Parker
Art Director: Laila Milborrow
Planning Partner: Joe Beveridge
Planner: Theo Pons
Business Lead: Ruth Stasiak
Account Team: Account Director – Matt Paul, Account Manager – Walker Hill
Agency Producer: Dominique Strouthos
Media Buying Agency: Wavemaker
Media Planner: Emily Gordon
Production Company: Prodigious
Director: Helen Downing
Designer: Roxana Iriciuc
Production Producer: Elliot Somers
Post Production Producer: Lara Parker
Post-Production Company: Absolute – Ollie Ireland
Audio Producer: Michael Powell