Morrisons marks Mother's Day with 'Get The Hint' campaign

‘Get The Hint’ is the agency’s second campaign for Morrisons. The campaign aims to show the nation that Morrisons has what mums want for Mother’s Day at great prices. The two 10” films will run on ITV, Channel 4, and Sky from Monday 13 th March through to Mother’s Day. They are supported by social, press, radio, and display, highlighting a range of Morrisons’ great value Mother’s Day deals.