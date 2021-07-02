Fancy A McDonald’s? Fast Food Giant Launches New Brand Platform

With a renewed focus on the authentic role McDonald’s plays in our everyday lives, the ‘Fancy a McDonald’s?’ platform, created by Leo Burnett, aims to show how an invitation to get a McDonald’s is more than an invitation to enjoy delicious food, but to let go of life’s pressures and just enjoy.

The launch ad, ‘Laughter’, adopts a simple yet powerful tone, doing away with words in favour of a focus on laughter as the thread that glues the human experiences people share with one another.

Steven Howells, director of marketing and media at McDonald’s, said: “Our ‘Fancy a McDonald’s?’ platform invites the nation to let go of the daily pressures and expectations of life and savour a small but joyful moment of release. McDonald’s role in society is to enable our customers to simply enjoy, which has never been more relevant or important.”

The 60” AV creative homes in on moments that will feel familiar to many people’s lives in modern Britain where laughter brings people together, whether that be giggling at home with a close friend, spontaneously bursting out in a lift or roaring on a lunch break with your work.

Mark Elwood, executive creative director at Leo Burnett, said: “When someone says ‘Fancy a McDonald’s’ it’s rarely an invitation you turn down. In this beautifully, simple film, we show what taking a moment to let go of life’s pressures feels like through the simple joy of laughter. A McDonald’s can nourish the soul as well as the body.”

Having worked with the brand for nearly 40 years, Leo Burnett has been part of the fifty-year journey with McDonald’s in delivering work that’s in touch with the nation’s mood, including recent campaigns such as ‘Welcome Back’ that celebrated the excitement as McDonald’s reopened after initial lockdowns and ‘Iconic Stacks’ and ‘Lights On’, which have just been awarded three Cannes Lions between them.

The first instalment of the campaign will run for across the summer in the UK and Republic of Ireland, with TVC, OOH and Social elements. As well as a partnership with Global radio and a high impact ambient OOH.

All media has been planned and bought by the team at OMD.