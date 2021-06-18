Skoda unveils debut work for all-electric Enyaq model

ŠKODA has launched a new UK TV ad for its all-electric Enyaq iV SUV.

Fallon London, part of Leo Burnett, has crafted a 60 second animated TV ad that tells the story of how the Enyaq iV was ‘created’. Developed to showcase the car’s two distinct sides – eco-conscious and dynamic design – the ad tells the heart-warming story of a human family who adopt two young baby robots. As the story develops, the siblings’ personality differences become apparent: ‘Purr’ (the first sibling) is gentle and caring, while ‘Grrr’ (the second sibling) is impassioned and creative.

After finishing school and leaving home, we see them try (and fail) at a variety of jobs - their two characters never quite in sync with each other until they stumble in to the ŠKODA factory. Here, their differences are embraced as we see Purr and Grrr work in harmony to create a car that complements their personalities and the best of both worlds: the Enyaq iV.

Directed by award-winning director, Frederic Planchon (of Academy Films), with post-production and animation led by Freefolk and in collaboration with Fallon, the film illustrates the car as an SUV for people who want the environmental benefits of driving electric without compromising on distinctive design.

Kirsten Stagg, Head of Marketing at ŠKODA UK, commented: “The campaign beautifully dramatises the two sides of our all-electric SUV: a striking looking, design-led car that is kind to the environment. It’s the most important car in our history and we set ourselves bold ambitions for both creativity and memorability for this launch. Working with Fallon, we were able to bring-to-life this next step in our Driven by Something Different creative platform and the new era of electromobility for ŠKODA.”

The ad continues the evolution of the brand’s ‘Driven by Something Different’ campaign, which began in 2017 with Sir Bradley Wiggins and continued with renowned UK artist Paloma Faith.

Chaka Sobhani, CCO, Leo Burnett and Fallon London, said: “This was one of our most creatively ambitious campaigns to date for ŠKODA, both in terms of creating a big, beautifully crafted story that really brings to life the differences of the Enyaq iV, but trying to do that in lockdown. With the help of the phenomenal Frederic Planchon, we hope we’ve created a story full of heart and humanity that shows the magic that can happen when two opposing forces come together. We’re very excited to introduce Purr and Grrr to the world.”

Alongside the 60 second TV ad, 30 and 20 second versions have been created. The multi-million pound campaign will be supported by VOD, OOH and digital activity. Media is handled by Omnicom Media Group’s PHD who have secured a unique partnership with Channel 4 that includes ad break takeovers where Purr and Grrr will build the Channel 4 logo across six different idents.

TV spots will also run across a plethora of channels including during major sporting events this summer. The Multi-media campaign will also involve social media (Ogilvy), e-CRM (RAPP), digital (Tribal Worldwide), data (Merkle) and retailer marketing (ITG).

The Enyaq iV is ŠKODA’s first purpose-built battery electric car.