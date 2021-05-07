McDonald's Ker-Ching

McDonald's Promotes Coffee Without The Ker-Ching Price Tag

New Leo Burnett work showcases the McCafe 99p coffee

By Creative Salon

07 May 2021

McDonald’s is promoting its McCafe coffee as a low-cost, high quality alternative to fancy coffee chain drinks in a new campaign by Leo Burnett.

The work showcases the delight that a 99p cup of McCafé coffee made with freshly ground Arabica beans and organic milk can bring to customers as we emerge from lockdown – all supported by the jingle of Ker-Ching!

The 30” TV ad, directed by film director Rollo Jackson (of Stormzy fame), features a series of beautifully observed everyday moments of people drinking expensive coffees and ends with a woman enjoying a quiet moment with her lovely McCafe coffee.

 Mark Elwood, ECD, Leo Burnett, said: ‘We all sleepwalk into paying over the odds for our daily coffee fix. McDonald’s serve a great coffee without the ‘Ker-ching’ price tag. Simple.”

Thomas O’Neill, Head of Marketing for Food and Beverages, McDonald’s, added: “This is a huge campaign for us and finally unleashes the true power of our 99p coffee offering, in a fun, light-hearted way.”

CREDITS

Campaign title: Ker-ching!

Client: McDonald’s

Brand: McCafé 

Vice President Marketing & Food: Michelle Graham-Clare

Marketing Director: Steven Howells

Head of Marketing: Thomas O’Neill

Marketing Manager: Chloe Bissell

Senior Brand Manager: Jodie White

Campaign Assistant: Emily Claus

Creative Agency: Leo Burnett

CCO: Chaka Sobhani

ECD: Mark Elwood

CD: Andrew Long / James Millers

Creatives: Andy Drugan / Chris Felstead

Head of Planning: Tom Sussman 

Strategy Director: Henry Gray 

Business Director: Ana Saffer

Account Director: Jay Perry

Account Manager: Alice Pavey

Account Executive: Elspeth Allen

Agency Producer: Lou Pegg

Media buying agency: OMD UK

Associate Director: Tom Reaney

Connections Planning Manager: Dara Cafferkey

Production company: Somesuch

Director: Rollo Jackson

Executive producer: Emory Ruegg

Producer: Tarquin Glass

Production manager: Kelly Ross

Production assistant: Lucy Hawes

DoP: Eira Wynn Jones

Production designer: Bon Walsh

1st AD: Rawdon De Fresnes

2nd AD: T Evgeniou

Costume design: PC Williams

Hair and Makeup Artist: Clare De Graft

Edit House: Trim

Editor: James Forbes-Robertson

Edit producer: Polly Kemp

Post House: MPC

Post producer: Anandi Peiris

Colourist: Jean-Clemant Soret

Sound Studio: Factory

Sound Designer: Phil Bolland

Music Supervisor 1: Oliver Pearson

Music Supervisor 2: Sharpa Music

Share

LinkedIn iconx

Now read

Your Privacy

We use cookies to give you the best online experience. Please let us know if you agree to all of these cookies.