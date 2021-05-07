McDonald's Promotes Coffee Without The Ker-Ching Price Tag

McDonald’s is promoting its McCafe coffee as a low-cost, high quality alternative to fancy coffee chain drinks in a new campaign by Leo Burnett.

The work showcases the delight that a 99p cup of McCafé coffee made with freshly ground Arabica beans and organic milk can bring to customers as we emerge from lockdown – all supported by the jingle of Ker-Ching!

The 30” TV ad, directed by film director Rollo Jackson (of Stormzy fame), features a series of beautifully observed everyday moments of people drinking expensive coffees and ends with a woman enjoying a quiet moment with her lovely McCafe coffee.

Mark Elwood, ECD, Leo Burnett, said: ‘We all sleepwalk into paying over the odds for our daily coffee fix. McDonald’s serve a great coffee without the ‘Ker-ching’ price tag. Simple.”

Thomas O’Neill, Head of Marketing for Food and Beverages, McDonald’s, added: “This is a huge campaign for us and finally unleashes the true power of our 99p coffee offering, in a fun, light-hearted way.”