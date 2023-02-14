Leo Burnett debuts first Morrisons work

Morrisons and Leo Burnett have joined forces to create Morrisons’ first ever campaign targeted at dogs, as well as people.

Created by Leo Burnett, the audio opens with barking, as the voiceover says: “Calling all canines, it’s time for your human to give you some love this Valentine’s.” The ad goes on to give details of the meal deal – consisting of a starter and a main course from Lily’s Kitchen for just £3 – as the voiceover states: “This year, you’re worth more than a belly rub”. It ends with the line: “Bone Appétit”. Throughout the ad, a high-frequency note plays that only dogs can hear.

Morrisons has also recruited doggy influencers The Puggy Smalls, Pop Sausage, ItsPomegranate to spread the word and raise awareness of the Lily’s Kitchen meal deal.

The campaign builds on the growing trend that Valentine’s Day isn’t just for couples, it’s about spending time with the ones you love, from Galentine’s to our furry friends – driving the inclusivity of the Valentine’s Day holiday.

The Doggy Dine-In work is part of a wider campaign for Morrisons’ Valentine’s offering, which also includes a MyMorrisons exclusive ‘Dine In’ deal, plus offers on Champagne and Roses. The deals are being promoted across TV, radio, press and digital display.

Mark Elwood, Executive Creative Director at Leo Burnett said: ““We’re only a few months in with Morrisons and we’re absolutely loving working with them. We’re starting to find and bring to the fore their big heart and fun personality. This campaign was all about having fun and being playful with the idea of Dine In meals for couples. We’ve got great creative ambitions for the brand and that shows in our first outing.

"We all know how much the British public adores their dogs. This campaign puts pooch (and their owners) in the spotlight in a funny but insightful way, putting a spin on two-for-one Valentine’s ‘Dine In’ offers. Bone Appétit!”

Jennifer England, Head of Marketing at Morrisons said: “We wanted to bring the joy of celebrating Valentine’s Day to all our customers – furry friends too. Doggy Dine In is a brilliant mix of entertainment, humour and storytelling, all while delivering quality at a great price.”