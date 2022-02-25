Fallon London and Axa Launch Feelgood Health Roadshow

Fallon London, part of Leo Burnett, together with MSL UK, Starcom and AXA Health launch an immersive experiential OOH roadshow to create fun ways for Brits to boost their mental and physical wellbeing.

As part of AXA Health’s Feelgood Health campaign, the innovative installations aim to bring a little sunshine into the dark days of winter, featuring three huge, 4.7-metre-high table lamps fitted with SAD bulbs to help alleviate the winter blues and provide a little Feelgood sunshine. The lamps can be activated via a pull-cord switch and QR codes will direct consumers to the AXA Health hub, where they can find out more about the AXA Health Feelgood campaign and explore enjoyable ways to improve their wellbeing.

Passers-by can take a pew underneath the lamps to enjoy a burst of Feelgood serotonin to help boost their wellbeing. AXA Health will also be handing out free hot drinks, refillable water bottles and yoga mats to help people to grab moments throughout the day to focus on their health.

The lamps will be travelling across the UK encouraging people to try a little Feelgood Health, starting with King’s Cross in London (24-25 Feb) where Jo Whiley will be joining to try out the lamps for herself, and then onto Spinningfields Square in Manchester (27-28 Feb) and Fort Shopping Centre in Glasgow (3-4 March). The lamps will stay at each location for two days.

The experiential activation is part of AXA Health’s Feelgood Health brand platform and campaign launched in January 2021 and fronted by comedian Jack Whitehall. The platform underlined AXA Health’s position, moving from a health insurance provider to an active health and wellbeing partner – reinforcing the brand’s mission to encourage people to see staying healthy in a new, more positive light.

The activation is the first OOH of the Feelgood Health brand platform.

Andy McClure, marketing & proposition director, AXA Health, said: “Our ambition is to be a brand that is there throughout our customers’ health journey, encouraging and empowering them to be the best version of themselves as they define it.”

Mark Elwood, executive creative director, Fallon London, said: ‘’Going to the gym, walking the dog, watching what we eat and drink, many of us are trying to keep a little healthier. But life can get in the way and health can take a back seat. This campaign is all about bringing little rays of healthiness and happiness to the public in a fun and ‘feelgood’ way.”

MSL UK will be leading all PR activity including a social media series featuring content with Jo Whiley at the King’s Cross installation. ENERGY have produced the installation.

Media planning and buying is being handled by Starcom.