Comic Relief celebrates its supporters in first campaign by Leo Burnett London
The ad stars Dame Joanna Lumley to help elevate the charity’s ‘Funny is Power’ platform
10 February 2022
Leo Burnett London’s first campaign for Comic Relief champions the power we all possess to help change lives.
The 60” launch film heroes some of the many things people can do to get involved to help raise money for the charity. Whether that be making a donation via the Comic Relief website, fundraising by selling cupcakes in costumes or purchasing an iconic Red Nose.
In doing so, the central idea that ‘You have the power to change lives’, puts Comic Relief supporters front and centre.
The film stars Dame Joanna Lumley – who received her damehood in the latest New Year Honours – serenading people who have got involved in the fundraising efforts to the tune of ‘Lovin’ You’ by Minnie Riperton.
The new works marks the start of the Red Nose Day 2022 campaign, and builds on the charity’s ‘Funny is Power’ platform.
Cuts of the film will run across a range of social and digital channels including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok and Teads. The film will be supported with static visuals and GIFs to also hero the ways people have got involved this year and the power their participation in Red Nose Day has to change lives – from getting a sponsored ‘scare-cut’ to buying merchandise.
The campaign will run for just over six weeks ahead of Red Nose Day on Friday 18 March 2022.
Jo Cullen, head of marketing and media, Comic Relief, said: “Over the years Comic Relief has raised over £1.4billion with the great British public - we are constantly blown away be people’s generosity and the support given to every Red Nose Day. Making this campaign all about the wonderful people who donate and fundraise for Red Nose Day seemed like the most natural thing in the world to do.
“With our brand film this year we have focused on simple messages around the ways you can get involved. We want people to know more than anything that whatever they decide to do, they really can help change someone’s life for the better. Comic Relief was founded on determined optimism, and this is the heart of our communications.
“We hope the campaign, and this film in particular, will raise smiles and make people feel excited to join in this Red Nose Day on Friday 18 March, to help people living in the UK and around the world.”
Chaka Sobhani, global chief creative officer, Leo Burnett London, said: “Who doesn’t love a bit of Joanna Lumley serenading you with thank you’s? It’s been an absolute delight to create something with and for the institution that is Comic Relief. Hopefully we’ve made something funny enough to live up to their brilliant history of educating us and doing such amazing things while also making us laugh. It really is about ‘you’ and your power to change lives, even if you might not realise it.”
CREDITS
CAMPAIGN TITLE: ‘You have the power to change lives’
CLIENT: Comic Relief
ADVERTISING AGENCY: Leo Burnett
CCO: Chaka Sobhani
EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Mark Elwood
CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Joe Miller
DESIGNER: Cat Burrell, Phil Bosher
CSO: Josh Bullmore
PLANNER: Nishant Raj
BUSINESS LEAD: Carly Avener
ACCOUNT TEAM: Rebecca Dickens, Matt Paul
AGENCY PRODUCER: Alex Taylor, Georgina Pearson
PRODUCTION COMPANY: Missing Link
DIRECTOR: Alicia Macdonald
PRODUCER: Ben Link
EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Heather Link
DOP: Vanessa Whyte
EDITOR: Charlie @ Assembly Rooms
POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Black Kite
COLOURIST: Andi Chu
VFX PRODUCER: Polly Durrance
VFX LEAD: Hugo Saunders
AUDIO POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Factory
SOUND DESIGN AND MIX: Jack Hallett and Michael Haines
AUDIO PRODUCER: Beth Massey
MUSIC SUPERVISION AGENCY: Theodore Music
MUSIC SUPERVISOR: Stephen Ettery
PHOTOGRAPHER: Tom van Schelven