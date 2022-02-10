Comic Relief celebrates its supporters in first campaign by Leo Burnett London

The 60” launch film heroes some of the many things people can do to get involved to help raise money for the charity. Whether that be making a donation via the Comic Relief website, fundraising by selling cupcakes in costumes or purchasing an iconic Red Nose.

In doing so, the central idea that ‘You have the power to change lives’, puts Comic Relief supporters front and centre.

The film stars Dame Joanna Lumley – who received her damehood in the latest New Year Honours – serenading people who have got involved in the fundraising efforts to the tune of ‘Lovin’ You’ by Minnie Riperton.

The new works marks the start of the Red Nose Day 2022 campaign, and builds on the charity’s ‘Funny is Power’ platform.

Cuts of the film will run across a range of social and digital channels including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok and Teads. The film will be supported with static visuals and GIFs to also hero the ways people have got involved this year and the power their participation in Red Nose Day has to change lives – from getting a sponsored ‘scare-cut’ to buying merchandise.

The campaign will run for just over six weeks ahead of Red Nose Day on Friday 18 March 2022.

Jo Cullen, head of marketing and media, Comic Relief, said: “Over the years Comic Relief has raised over £1.4billion with the great British public - we are constantly blown away be people’s generosity and the support given to every Red Nose Day. Making this campaign all about the wonderful people who donate and fundraise for Red Nose Day seemed like the most natural thing in the world to do.

“With our brand film this year we have focused on simple messages around the ways you can get involved. We want people to know more than anything that whatever they decide to do, they really can help change someone’s life for the better. Comic Relief was founded on determined optimism, and this is the heart of our communications.

“We hope the campaign, and this film in particular, will raise smiles and make people feel excited to join in this Red Nose Day on Friday 18 March, to help people living in the UK and around the world.”

Chaka Sobhani, global chief creative officer, Leo Burnett London, said: “Who doesn’t love a bit of Joanna Lumley serenading you with thank you’s? It’s been an absolute delight to create something with and for the institution that is Comic Relief. Hopefully we’ve made something funny enough to live up to their brilliant history of educating us and doing such amazing things while also making us laugh. It really is about ‘you’ and your power to change lives, even if you might not realise it.”

CREDITS

CAMPAIGN TITLE: ‘You have the power to change lives’

CLIENT: Comic Relief

ADVERTISING AGENCY: Leo Burnett

CCO: Chaka Sobhani

EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Mark Elwood

CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Joe Miller

DESIGNER: Cat Burrell, Phil Bosher

CSO: Josh Bullmore

PLANNER: Nishant Raj

BUSINESS LEAD: Carly Avener

ACCOUNT TEAM: Rebecca Dickens, Matt Paul

AGENCY PRODUCER: Alex Taylor, Georgina Pearson

PRODUCTION COMPANY: Missing Link

DIRECTOR: Alicia Macdonald

PRODUCER: Ben Link

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Heather Link

DOP: Vanessa Whyte

EDITOR: Charlie @ Assembly Rooms

POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Black Kite

COLOURIST: Andi Chu

VFX PRODUCER: Polly Durrance

VFX LEAD: Hugo Saunders

AUDIO POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Factory

SOUND DESIGN AND MIX: Jack Hallett and Michael Haines

AUDIO PRODUCER: Beth Massey

MUSIC SUPERVISION AGENCY: Theodore Music

MUSIC SUPERVISOR: Stephen Ettery

PHOTOGRAPHER: Tom van Schelven