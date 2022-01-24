Leo Burnett tells tales of the unexpected for Disney+
The work showcases the varied lineup from the House of Mouse streaming service
24 January 2022
The live-streaming service Disney+ is launching a new campaign with Leo Burnett to celebrate its varied line up.
The spot, “House of Disney+”, brings to life the plethora of programmes on offer, including both the expected and unexpected.
From content such as Pixar’s Toy Story franchise to the The Simpsons and The Walking Dead. the EMEA-wide spot aims to surprise viewers of the range in content available to subscribers.
The TV spot blends live-action and CGI elements to the backdrop of a remixed soundtrack of “Wondrous Place” by 1960s singer Billy Fury as a camera descends from the sky onto a collection of apartment buildings whose silhouette resembles the iconic Disney Castle.
Slowly the camera reveals that the castle is actually a collection of separate buildings. On top of one building is an illuminated Disney+ sign from which the camera takes viewers on a journey through various apartments in which they witness live-action scenes featuring the array of content available on Disney+.
The TV spot execution was created by Leo Burnett London and directed by Ian Pons Jewell. The campaign will run across TV, cinema and on social.
Usama Al-Qassab, vice president marketing Disney+ EMEA, The Walt Disney Company, said: “Disney is synonymous with timeless storytelling and with this campaign we want to make sure viewers understand Disney+ is the home of a wide variety of iconic content. From Encanto and The Book of Boba Fett to Pam and Tommy and The Walking Dead and our upcoming slate of European originals. Our subscribers can find just about anything they are in the mood for on Disney+. Some may even be surprised by what they find."
Publicis Groupe UK’s chief creative officer Ben Mooge, the Publicis Imagine Power of One team inclusive of Leo Burnett London, added: “Disney+ is fast becoming known for TV and movies beyond the expected – as so many of us who time-travelled with the Beatles: Get Back recently can testify to. Disney has almost 100 years of rich heritage in setting the bar on storytelling and production – so we’ve brought the same care and craft in bringing this familiar yet surprising House of Disney+ to life. Blending CGI with live action and everything in between, Ian has helped us make a film that’s worthy of the content on Disney+.”
CREDITS
CAMPAIGN TITLE: House of Disney+
CLIENT: Disney
ADVERTISING AGENCY: Leo Burnett London
PUBLICIS GROUPE UK CCO: Ben Mooge
LEO BURNETT CCO: Chaka Sobhani
LEO BURNETT ECD: Mark Elwood
CREATIVES: Ben Mooge, Drew Davies, Angus Crombie
PLANNER: David Hackworthy
BUSINESS LEAD: Steph Bates
ACCOUNT TEAM: Alex Light, Walker Hill
AGENCY PRODUCER: Megan O’Hagan
MEDIA BUYING AGENCY: Publicis Imagine
MEDIA PLANNERS: Barry Ferguson, Tara Eskandari, Rose Alexander, Deyo Adetosoye
PRODUCTION COMPANY: ProdCo
EDITOR: Tom Lindsay @ Trim
ASISTANT EDITORS: Helena Teixeira & Jacques Simon
PRODUCTION:
PRODUCTION COMPANY: ProdCo
DIRECTOR: Ian Pons Jewell
EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Jon Adams
DOP: Mauro Chiarello
PRODUCTION DESIGNER: Robin Brown
WARDROBE: We:Release
FIRST AD: James Dyer
CHOREOGRAPHER: Charlie Mayhew
SERVICE COMPANY: Radioaktive Film
EP: Sasha Bevka
PRODUCER: Tanya Sokolova
POST-PRODUCTION:
EDIT PRODUCER: Ella Sedgwick