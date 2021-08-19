McDonald’s Creates Walk-Thru Billboard Offering Free McFlurrys

McFlurry fans that pass by the Builder’s Yard, just under Hungerford Bridge, on London’s South Bank will be able to get their free McFlurry from a ‘walk-thru’ hatch on a billboard between 11:00am to 6:30pm every day across the weekend (August 19-22).

Part of the ongoing ‘Fancy a McDonald’s?’ brand platform devised and created by Leo Burnett, the bespoke creation featuring a built-in service window allows customers to grab themselves a McFlurry, made with creamy vanilla soft dairy ice cream and Oreo Toppings.

Steven Howells, director of marketing & media, McDonald’s, said: “We all need moments of light-hearted release – opportunities to let go and forget the pressures and expectations of life. McDonald’s, in its own way, has been providing small moments of joy to the UK for over 40 years. And as McFlurry celebrates 21 years on our menu, it seems only right to surprise and delight our customers by giving some away in a truly unique way.”

Mark Elwood, ECD, Leo Burnett, said: “McDonald’s has always been a generous brand and our ‘Fancy a McDonald’s?’ brand platform allows that thinking to come to life in less traditional, more unexpected ways. Fancy a free McFlurry, anyone?”

The ‘Fancy a McDonald’s?’ brand platform was launched on July 2 with an ad that features no dialogue, just laughter, and more recently ‘Me Time’, which centred around the delight a McDonald’s can offer in those personal moments and down-time.

The McFlurry campaign has been executed in partnership with OMD and Talon.