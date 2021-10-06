McDonald’s takes a playful tone in spot marking return of the (Double) Big Mac

Reminiscent of other McDonald’s work over the last year such as 'Iconic Stacks' and ‘Breakfast, done properly’, viewers only witness the famous Golden Arches in this brand-less spot and the final shot of the TV ad and print imagery heroes the product in all its glory.

Steve Howells, director of marketing and media, McDonald’s, said: “When the Double Big Mac was on the menu in 2020 our customers loved it, so we know they’ll be as excited as we are about its return this Autumn. We hope this campaign will excite our Big Mac lovers with a bigger version of their favourite Big Mac taste.”

Mark Elwood, executive creative director, Leo Burnett London, added: “Britain loves a Big Mac, it’s a classic, a customer favourite across the nation. We wanted make sure all the Big Mac lovers out there get the chance to try or enjoy a Double Big Mac again.”

Accompanying the TV ad are Radio, Social, OOH, Press and Digital Display elements. The 20” radio plays a conversation between a couple in which one of them is making excuses to get out of the house, eventually revealing it’s to grab a Double Big Mac to be swiftly followed by the partner, as it really is too good to miss.

OOH, press, social and digital all utilise the food photography and moving image, shot by Scott Grummett who also shot the ‘Breakfast, Done Properly’ and ‘McSpicy’ work in April and July 2021 respectively, to drive customers to try the Double Big Mac.

Credits

CAMPAIGN TITLE: Where is everyone?

CLIENT: McDonald’s

CLIENT TEAM: Tom O’Neill (Head of Marketing Food & Beverages), Jo Conlon (Marketing Manager), Josie Thompson-Green (Brand Manager), Isabel Harding-Jones (Campaign Assistant)

ADVERTISING AGENCY: Leo Burnett

CCO: Chaka Sobhani

EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Mark Elwood

COPYWRITER & ART DIRECTOR: Gareth Butters

DESIGNER: Paul Reddington

PLANNER: Benjamin Obadia

BUSINESS LEAD: Ana Saffer (Business Director)

ACCOUNT TEAM: Jay Perry (Account Director), Laura Taylor (Senior Account Manager), Hannah Sonde (Apprentice Account Executive)

AGENCY PRODUCER: Lou Pegg

PROJECT MANAGER: Jamie Teale

MEDIA BUYING AGENCY: OMD

MEDIA PLANNER: Patrick McDermmott

PRODUCTION COMPANY: Tantrum

LIVE ACTION DIRECTORS: Samuel & Gunnar

DOP: Nico Poulsson

FOOD SHOOT PRODUCTION COMPANY: Food Hall

FOOD DIRECTOR: Scott Grummett

EDITOR: Nik Hindson at The Assembly Rooms

PRODUCER: Will Waters

POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Black Kite

AUDIO POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Prodigious

SOUND ENGINEER: Owen Griffiths

PHOTOGRAPHER: Scott Grummett