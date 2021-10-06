McDonald’s takes a playful tone in spot marking return of the (Double) Big Mac
The latest ad from Leo Burnett shows several deserted scenarios where people have stopped what they were doing to get their hands on the burger
06 October 2021
Leo Burnett has created a campaign to highlight the limited-time return of the Double Big Mac to McDonald's.
‘Where is everyone’ is an humorous homage to the Double Big Mac, brought back once again this year due to last year’s success.
The 20” TV spot opens on a decorator leaving mid- job as the wet paint brush falls to make a mess, then moving on to a driverless lawnmower churning out grass cuttings and a man left mid-trim in a barber’s, eventually landing on a newspaper ad of the burger with the line: ‘don’t miss it’.
Reminiscent of other McDonald’s work over the last year such as 'Iconic Stacks' and ‘Breakfast, done properly’, viewers only witness the famous Golden Arches in this brand-less spot and the final shot of the TV ad and print imagery heroes the product in all its glory.
Steve Howells, director of marketing and media, McDonald’s, said: “When the Double Big Mac was on the menu in 2020 our customers loved it, so we know they’ll be as excited as we are about its return this Autumn. We hope this campaign will excite our Big Mac lovers with a bigger version of their favourite Big Mac taste.”
Mark Elwood, executive creative director, Leo Burnett London, added: “Britain loves a Big Mac, it’s a classic, a customer favourite across the nation. We wanted make sure all the Big Mac lovers out there get the chance to try or enjoy a Double Big Mac again.”
Accompanying the TV ad are Radio, Social, OOH, Press and Digital Display elements. The 20” radio plays a conversation between a couple in which one of them is making excuses to get out of the house, eventually revealing it’s to grab a Double Big Mac to be swiftly followed by the partner, as it really is too good to miss.
OOH, press, social and digital all utilise the food photography and moving image, shot by Scott Grummett who also shot the ‘Breakfast, Done Properly’ and ‘McSpicy’ work in April and July 2021 respectively, to drive customers to try the Double Big Mac.
Credits
CAMPAIGN TITLE: Where is everyone?
CLIENT: McDonald’s
CLIENT TEAM: Tom O’Neill (Head of Marketing Food & Beverages), Jo Conlon (Marketing Manager), Josie Thompson-Green (Brand Manager), Isabel Harding-Jones (Campaign Assistant)
ADVERTISING AGENCY: Leo Burnett
CCO: Chaka Sobhani
EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Mark Elwood
COPYWRITER & ART DIRECTOR: Gareth Butters
DESIGNER: Paul Reddington
PLANNER: Benjamin Obadia
BUSINESS LEAD: Ana Saffer (Business Director)
ACCOUNT TEAM: Jay Perry (Account Director), Laura Taylor (Senior Account Manager), Hannah Sonde (Apprentice Account Executive)
AGENCY PRODUCER: Lou Pegg
PROJECT MANAGER: Jamie Teale
MEDIA BUYING AGENCY: OMD
MEDIA PLANNER: Patrick McDermmott
PRODUCTION COMPANY: Tantrum
LIVE ACTION DIRECTORS: Samuel & Gunnar
DOP: Nico Poulsson
FOOD SHOOT PRODUCTION COMPANY: Food Hall
FOOD DIRECTOR: Scott Grummett
EDITOR: Nik Hindson at The Assembly Rooms
PRODUCER: Will Waters
POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Black Kite
AUDIO POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Prodigious
SOUND ENGINEER: Owen Griffiths
PHOTOGRAPHER: Scott Grummett