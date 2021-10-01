McDonalds has a go at filmmaking in series of shorts for McDelivery

The film series takes a tongue-in-cheek approach to some of film's most classic genres

01 October 2021

The series of idents, entitled 'McDelivery and the Movies', promotes McDonald's delivery service, through a series of amusing scenarios inspired by some film's most classic tropes. They will run across ITV.

Created by Leo Burnett, they range from romance to horror, dramatising the McDonald's experience in playful ways:

Andrew Long, creative director, Leo Burnett London said: “Unlike other foods we eat while watching movies, McDelivery comes with its own unique set of cravings and rituals. In this set of idents, each of those relatable truths is brought to life in the form of mini movies from a variety of film genres. The result is a whistle stop tour of cinema that hopefully reminds everyone watching at home, that there’s nothing quite like a McDelivery with a movie.”

Credits

Campaign Title: McDelivery and the Movies

Client: McDonald’s

Advertising Agency: Leo Burnett

CCO: Chaka Sobhani

Exectutive Creative Director: Mark Elwood

Creative Director: James Millers and Andrew Long

Creatives: Cicely Alderson and Lisi Davis

Planner: Hamish Cameron (Planning Director); Thomas Schofield (Planner)

Business Lead: Gemma Troup (Business Director)

Account Team: Steph Bates (Account Director); Laura Taylor (Senior Account Manager); Alice Pavey (Senior Account Manager); Elspeth Allen (Account Executive)

Agency Producer: Helen Choonpicharn (TV Producer) Siobhan Mulcahy (Project Director)

Media Buying Agency: OMD

Media Planners: Laurence Ruthven (Business Director), Eleonora Sceusi (Account Manager) Josh Rothwell-Douglas

Production Company: Bold

Director: Matthew Swanson

Editor: Saam Hodivala

Producer: Dave Knox

Post-Production Company: Black Kite Studios

Audio Post-Production Company: 750 mph

