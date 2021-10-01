McDonalds has a go at filmmaking in series of shorts for McDelivery
The film series takes a tongue-in-cheek approach to some of film's most classic genres
01 October 2021
The series of idents, entitled 'McDelivery and the Movies', promotes McDonald's delivery service, through a series of amusing scenarios inspired by some film's most classic tropes. They will run across ITV.
Created by Leo Burnett, they range from romance to horror, dramatising the McDonald's experience in playful ways:
Andrew Long, creative director, Leo Burnett London said: “Unlike other foods we eat while watching movies, McDelivery comes with its own unique set of cravings and rituals. In this set of idents, each of those relatable truths is brought to life in the form of mini movies from a variety of film genres. The result is a whistle stop tour of cinema that hopefully reminds everyone watching at home, that there’s nothing quite like a McDelivery with a movie.”
