Leo Burnett helps TUI to ‘Live Happy’

The new brand identity will run across everything from advertising, co-branding with partners and tourist boards through to in-flight and check-in experiences. The famous TUI smile has also been integrated into all visual brand assets to complete the makeover.

The wider campaign sees Publicis Groupe UK public relations agency MSL – handling UK PR and the internal roll-out – unite with Leo Burnett London. The campaign covers TV, VOD, Online Video, Radio, Social, Print, Owned Media, OOH/DOOH, Digital, Retail Windows, CRM and will run across twenty-three European territories, including the UK.

Katie McAlister, chief marketing officer, TUI, said: “It was important for us to show that TUI helps to create much more than beach and sun holidays - with us you can ski, spa, explore cities, and everything else in between. In the past people may have believed TUI didn’t have the type of holiday they wanted to experience and Leo Burnett has helped bring to life our perspective on travel: that holidays are so much more than “just a holiday”. Ultimately, they enrich our lives for years to come – and it was this diversity of experience that we wanted to come across in the campaign.”

On delivering the agency’s first work for TUI since winning the account in January, Leo Burnett London’s chief creative officer Chaka Sobhani said: “'Live Happy' is about the stuff that changes you and the way you see the world. The experiences that help you to reconnect with the people and places you love, to start new chapters and revisit old ones. The things you remember long after you get home. We wanted to create a new look and feel that puts the famous TUI smile at the heart of the campaign. A smile that represents expertise, fun, adventure, new possibilities and a whole lot of heart.

In developing the new identity, Leo Burnett London worked with Design Studio to bring in new typefaces, colour palette, typography, photography, illustration styles, animations and more to create a more authentic representation of the brand and the moments and experiences it creates for its customers.

Julien Queyrane, creative director of DesignStudio says: “DesignStudio were brought in to help bring TUI’s new purpose (“TUI creates the moments that make life richer”) to life. Collaborating with Leo Burnett and using TUI’s inherent positive energy as inspiration we worked together to reimagine their core assets; changing colours, typography, freshening up art direction and illustrations, even introducing motion and interaction around the TUI smile across digital experiences. TUI’s new brand is fun, flexible, digitally friendly and able to reach a much broader audience.”