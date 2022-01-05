McDonald's promotes Saver Menu range

The campaign lasts four weeks, with bursts throughout the year. The 20-second TV spot was directed by Freddie Waters and will be supported with radio, OOH, display and social.

Credits:

CAMPAIGN TITLE: Like Getting Your Money’s Worth – Yoga

CLIENT: McDonald’s

ADVERTISING AGENCY: Leo Burnett

CCO: Chaka Sobhani

EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Mark Ellwood

CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Andrew Long and James Millers

CREATIVES: Amy Bushill, Cristina Rosique Gomez

PLANNER: Hamish Cameron

BUSINESS DIRECTOR: Ana Saffer

ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Jay Perry

SENIOR ACCOUNT MANAGER: Alice Pavey

ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE: Hope-Precious Engele

AGENCY PRODUCER: Helen Choonpicharn

MEDIA BUYING AGENCY: OMD

PRODUCTION COMPANY: Pulse Films

DIRECTOR: Freddie Waters

EDITOR: Mark Edinoff @ Work Editorial

PRODUCER: Shirley O’Connor

POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Black Kite

AUDIO POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Sam Robson @ No8