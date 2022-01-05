McDonald's promotes Saver Menu range
Spot from Leo Burnett is latest in long-running 'like getting your money’s worth' strategy
05 January 2022
Leo Burnett has launched a humorous spot to promote the Saver Menu range from McDonald's.
The "Yoga" ad features a woman attending a class but using a child's colourful play mat instead of a classic yoga mat, much to the amusement of everyone else in the class.
The campaign lasts four weeks, with bursts throughout the year. The 20-second TV spot was directed by Freddie Waters and will be supported with radio, OOH, display and social.
Credits:
CAMPAIGN TITLE: Like Getting Your Money’s Worth – Yoga
CLIENT: McDonald’s
ADVERTISING AGENCY: Leo Burnett
CCO: Chaka Sobhani
EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Mark Ellwood
CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Andrew Long and James Millers
CREATIVES: Amy Bushill, Cristina Rosique Gomez
PLANNER: Hamish Cameron
BUSINESS DIRECTOR: Ana Saffer
ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Jay Perry
SENIOR ACCOUNT MANAGER: Alice Pavey
ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE: Hope-Precious Engele
AGENCY PRODUCER: Helen Choonpicharn
MEDIA BUYING AGENCY: OMD
PRODUCTION COMPANY: Pulse Films
DIRECTOR: Freddie Waters
EDITOR: Mark Edinoff @ Work Editorial
PRODUCER: Shirley O’Connor
POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Black Kite
AUDIO POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Sam Robson @ No8