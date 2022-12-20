Enjoying growth and demonstrating effectiveness: Leo Burnett's 2022

Not only did we create great work, we were recognised for it too: we’re so pleased with our Gold at the Effies and our two IPA award wins for our work on McDonald’s: a Gold, and the Simon Broadbent Prize for Best Dedication to Effectiveness. Simon was a Burnetter back in the day, and it’s the first time we’ve won this in our agency’s history, so we’re extremely proud about this one.

In 2022, we continued to stay focused on healthy growth. We’re incredibly pleased to be working with new clients such as Google and Victorian Plumbing, but we also recognised the importance of turning down pitches that weren’t right for us.

Most important of all: our latest internal survey told us that our staff are happier than they’ve ever been. We’ve embraced post-pandemic flexibility, not mandating office days but letting our people decide when and where to work, and our churn rate has stayed a long way below the industry averages. That’s definitely been the biggest highlight for me.

What one thing are you proudest of this year?

Perhaps it will seem trite but it’s entirely true - our people. This has been another crazy year for the Leo Burnett gang - lockdowns, pitches (and pitch wins), award entries (and wins), and that’s before we get to the broader UK and Global headwinds…. I’m humbled by the quality of work they deliver day in and day out despite the times we are living in.

And what’s been your biggest challenge?

Permacrisis. I wish I’d never heard that word but it certainly sums up what it feels like to be leading a business in the UK in 2022.

What are you most looking forward to in 2023?

What we can achieve at Leo’s when we’ve had a little rest over Christmas.

And what one change would you most like to see in our industry next year?

Obviously our industry still has a mountain to climb on diversity and I would love to see that change fast but sadly it will take more than a year. In addition, I’d love to see the swagger return to our industry; what we do is special and has very significant positive business effects. I’m very proud of that; and we all should be.