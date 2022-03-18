Vision Express and Leo Burnett London champion optometrists

The animated TV ad is fronted by ‘Marvin the Mole’, a new brand mascot created by Leo Burnett London, who visits a Vision Express store to get his eyes tested by Vikita who is modelled on a real-life optometrist.

The film brings to life the benefits of having an eye test and demonstrates how Vision Express offers ‘thorough eye tests, simply explained’. The playful creative shows the two interacting joyfully and ends on the campaign strapline, ‘see more for less with Vision Express’.

The 'I Strike it' campaign is part of the ‘see more for less’ brand platform. The platform celebrates how Vision Express delivers unbeatable value for its customers with first-class service and product offer. Vision Express aims to reach the 8 million customers who currently wear glasses or contact lenses, as well as those who have previously been put off getting glasses because they thought it would be too expensive. The campaign also encourages everyone to get their eyes tested.

The campaign will run on TV and social for seven weeks across the UK and Republic of Ireland. the7stars handled all media planning and buying. The visual identity rebrand was led by Turner Duckworth.

Jane Exon, marketing director, Vision Express, said: “Marvin will now be familiar to many of our customers. But we also wanted to shine a light on our brilliant team of optometrists and in Vikita, Leo Burnett has brilliantly captured the warm, friendly professionalism our optometrists deliver. As people feel more confident going to get their eyes tested after concerns due to Covid, we want to remind our customers of the personalised service we offer.”

This is the second piece of work delivered by Leo Burnett London since landing the account in March 2020. Marvin was introduced to our screens in April last year for the first time as part of its ‘See More for Less’ band platform. The notoriously short-sighted animal was developed by Leo Burnett London in collaboration with animation studio Passion Pictures and directing duo ‘againstallodds’, and is voiced by Matthew Horne who is famous for his role in Gavin & Stacey.

Exon continued: “We launched ‘Marvin the Mole’ last year, an optimistic and savvy shopper looking for the best value glasses and service for him and his family. Like all of our customers, Marvin will ‘See More For Less’, at Vision Express.”

Chaka Sobhani, global chief creative officer, Leo Burnett London, said: “We’ve already begun to see the personality of our spokesman, Marvin, shine through. This chatty, joyful and importantly memorable customer is a brilliant way to communicate the great value for money Vision Express has to offer, and hopefully make people smile to boot.”