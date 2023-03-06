Leo Burnett marks Kellogg's 25 years of supporting breakfast clubs

The 30” film aims to celebrate Kellogg’s long legacy of tackling food insecurity, providing funding for breakfast clubs in the UK and donating to foodbanks. In the last 25 years, Kellogg’s has supported 5,000 schools and has donated over £5 million through its Breakfast Club programme. It will be increasing the size and scope of its programme across the UK this year, supporting another 50% of schools and reaching over 20,000 more children.

The cereal giant also donated over 25 million bowls of cereal to food banks over the last year alone.

The documentary-style film showcases the universality of Kellogg’s as a breakfast: a true ‘slice of life’ is illustrated as we peek into real people’s homes, schools and communities, witnessing their unique experiences of breakfast time, family life – those shared moments of joy while tucking into a bowl of cereal. “Breakfast every morning,” the voiceover starts, “it’s something everyone deserves.” The spot goes on to explain that for some, that’s not always possible, which is why 25 years ago, Kellogg’s led the way by helping to open the UK’s first breakfast clubs. The spot ends with: “Because we know, better days are built on breakfasts.”

Featured in the advert is Sacred Heart Primary School from Islington, a school that’s part of Kellogg’s Breakfast Club network. John Lane, executive head teacher said ‘’Our breakfast club provides a lifeline to both the children who attend and their parents. We’re incredibly proud to have our school featured in Kellogg’s new advert and to showcase our amazing pupils.’’

The film was shot by the acclaimed performance director Karen Cunningham from production company 2AM, known for directing multi-award winning film for Barbie, ‘Imagine the Possibilities’.

The spot launches in the UK and Ireland on 6th March and will run throughout 2023. The film is also due to launch in Europe in the following months.

Christine O’Brien, Marketing Director at Kellogg said: “We believe every child should start the day with a full tummy, as being hungry can affect how focused they are in class and reduce their mood and ability to learn. Breakfast clubs have really been there for thousands of children in the 25 years that we have been supporting them and our new advert truly brings to life the difference that they make.’’

Mark Elwood, Executive Creative Director at Leo Burnett UK, said: “Kellogg is trying to ensure that everyone can have the emotional and physical nourishment of breakfast. Through their Breakfast Clubs they have fed 18 million people across Europe so far, which is just an incredible achievement. Providing for those in need, not only great breakfast but vital social connections and a positive sense of mental well-being. Because better days are built on breakfast.”

Kellogg’s support of Breakfast Clubs in the UK is part of the company’s broader ESG commitment – its ‘Better Days Promise’. Globally, Kellogg’s is committed to feeding 375 million people in need through food donations by the end of 2030. The Better Days promise builds on the legacy of founder W.K Kellogg, who believed that part of running a good business was doing good for society. Kellogg’s commitment looks to advance sustainable and equitable access to food by addressing the intersection of wellbeing, hunger, sustainability, and equity, diversity and inclusion.