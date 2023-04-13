Flash Sucks. Mother waxes lyrical about Samsung's Light Boost feature

This new campaign tells the truth about flash photography, aiming to inform more audiences about Samsung Light Boost technology and its ability to produce higher quality low light photos and boldly stating that ‘flash sucks’.

The new Samsung Galaxy A54 5G features a camera with Samsung Light Boost technology that enables bright pictures to be captured in low-light settings, without the use of a flash. With this innovative technology, you can capture awesome, well-lit, cinematic night photos every time.

Annika Bizon, Marketing and Omnichannel Director at Samsung Electronics UK, said: “For consumers, the camera is a critical feature for smartphones, yet the flash still lets many people down in low light conditions. So our campaign is designed to help show everyone that thanks to Samsung Light Boost technology their photos and videos can still be awesome.”

The campaign marks the launch of the new Samsung A54 5G and is appearing across media channels, including online video, social media, OOH/DOOH, and radio.

