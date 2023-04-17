Ikea invites people to 'Show Off Your Savvy'

In the new campaign, Ikea highlights how the days of boasting about how much money you’ve got in the bank, what car you drive or the extravagant commodities in your life are over. It recognises instead the joys of the art of small means. The pride people feel from their thrifty behaviour and the highs that we all get from the feeling of saving.

Ikea’s product range, solutions and services are at the heart of the campaign, tying back to Ikea’s Democratic Design principles of quality, sustainable and affordable home furnishings that create a better everyday life at home for all. From an extendable bed to food storage containers, it shines a light on the different ways savvy products makes life simpler.

Launching across the UK and Ireland from 17th April, Show off Your Savvy will be a fully integrated campaign across TV, Online video and BVOD, Cinema, Corporate and Consumer PR, CRM, Meta, Pinterest, in-store and internal communications.

The TV film sees the host, a dad, showing us around his regular UK home with the confidence of someone who has made it big time. As he takes us through his home, we see everyday items creatively transform into multifunctional yet practical pieces as the host highlights Ikea’s savvy home furnishing range. Throughout the tour, we learn that it’s not about designer sofas but rather the washable covers. It’s not about champagne in the fridge, but delicious oven-ready leftovers. And ‘where the magic happens’ is a show of energy-saving lighting.

Across social media, a series of 11 short films will be launched, all tying into hype culture and social media trends, to celebrate bringing your savvy to life with IKEA. Ranging from a spin on ‘fit checks’ which instead showcases ‘savvy checks’, to unboxing content, each of the pieces of content highlights different savvy Ikea products. Others also show off savvy services from Ikea, such as free tea and coffee for Ikea Family members, and pre-loved items at the Circular Hub.

The campaign will be supported with customer communication in-store, on web and via CRM for Ikea Family members. Focusing on heroing all the ways that people can proudly lead a thrifty life. It highlights the expertise, advice, and product solutions that help people to live, and show off, their savvy.

Sarah Green, country marketing manager at Ikea UK & Ireland, said: “This campaign is intrinsic to the core values of who we are at Ikea, baked into our DNA is the art of sustainability and affordability, allowing us to always be for the many people. The campaign is rooted in the insight that we can get as much joy when being savvy, as we do from being extravagant. We want to showcase the different ways that we can support people to embrace thriftiness, and help them live richer lives by making smart choices. Not just through our range of savvy products, but also through our solutions, home furnishing expertise and services.”

CREDITS

Advertising: Mother

Customer loyalty: RAPP

Media buying: iProspect

Consumer PR: Hope&Glory

Corporate PR: Weber Shandwick

Actor: Shaq Taylor