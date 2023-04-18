Kit Harington and Rose Leslie reignite onscreen romance for Make My Money Matter

'The Hidden Relationship’ highlights what goes on behind closed doors between the UK’s largest high street banks and the fossil fuel industry. It uses humour to showcase how banks continue to finance the expansion of the fossil fuel industry, despite warnings from the International Energy Agency that doing so accelerates us towards the climate emergency. Kit and Rose personify our banks and their oil and gas clients, playing out an unhealthy relationship in a tongue-in-cheek couples’ therapy session.

The film follows the latest Banking on Climate Chaos Report, which revealed that HSBC, Barclays, Santander, NatWest and Lloyds collectively financed $37billion towards the fossil fuel sector in 2022. Director Ben Strebel aimed to bring this front and centre for the public, as the majority of UK citizens (65 per cent) don’t realise their bank may be financing fossil fuel companies developing new oil and gas projects.

Richard Curtis, Founder of Make My Money Matter commented: “Our largest high-street banks are in a dangerous relationship with the fossil fuel industry - and it’s time we all knew about it. In 2022 alone, household names like Barclays and HSBC poured billions into the fossil fuel sector, ignoring clear warnings that new oil and gas fields risk causing catastrophic climate change. Such activity is not only bad for people and planet, it also runs against the wishes of millions of UK citizens who want their money tackling the climate crisis, not fuelling the fire.

That’s why we’ve made this new film – to highlight the toxic relationship between our banks and the fossil fuel industry, and help UK bank account holders to make sure their money matters. The climate crisis is worsening, getting more urgent every day, and it’s time for banks to use their enormous power to build a better world. To do this HSBC, Barclays, Santander, Lloyds and NatWest must follow the science, listen to their customers, and immediately stop financing fossil fuel expansion.”

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie, Make My Money Matter supporters commented: “When Richard contacted us to be part of this, we thought he was offering us free couples therapy. Alas, no such luck, he was bringing to our attention something we could agree on.

“This is an incredibly important awareness campaign about the dangerous relationship between our banks and the fossil fuel industry. But it is more than just awareness…. People really care about this - and it’s time for banks to listen and act.”

James Ross-Edwards, Creative Director at Mother added: “People want to know who their bank is in a relationship with. We hope that our subtle use of humour will help get the truth through to people across the UK. Having - real life and onscreen uber couple - Kit and Rose acting this out for us was phenomenal.”

Credits:

Brand: Make My Money Matter

Creative agency: Mother

Strategy: Mother

Creative: Mother

Production Company - Biscuit Filmworks UK

Director - Ben Strebel

Producer - Daniel Linnik-Zhuravliov

Executive Producer - Polly Du Plessis

Managing Director - Rupert Reynolds-Maclean

Production Manager - Yuri Galitsky

DOP - Ben Todd

Production Designer - Morgan Kennedy

Wardrobe Stylist - Selina Wong

Hair and Makeup - Bev Pond-Jones

Photographer - Imogen Forte

BTS videographer - Ollie Watts

Editors - The Quarry

Editors - Ben Cowan and Paul Watts

Post House - BlackKite

Colourist - Richard Fearon

Post Producer - Phil Whalley

2d Lead - Jonny Freeman

Sound House - No8

Sound Engineer - Sam Robson

Sound Executive Producer - Karen Noden

Sound Producer - Chaz Mcelhinney