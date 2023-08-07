Mother crafts event tickets into origami cars for Uber Reserve
The campaign shows tickets for flights, theatre, football match and a menu folded into origami cars. Media is through EssenceMediacom
07 August 2023
Uber is launching its latest campaign to highlight new service - as it invites customers to pre-book journeys up to 30 days in advance through the new Uber Reserve service.
The creative uses event tickets crafted into origami versions of Uber cars, to position Uber Reserve as the first choice when booking travel to pre-organised events. The work demonstrates that Uber can now be used not only for spontaneous journeys, but pre-planned ones as well, as the next step in their brand promise to let You Go Anywhere.
Launching in the UK, the creative will appear in OOH, social, and digital media.
1/2Uber Reserve
2/2Uber Reserve
Tickets for flights, the theatre, a football match and a menu have been folded into origami cars to illustrate how people can plan ahead.
Credits:
Brand: Uber
Clients: Ceili Hubbard, Head of Marketing UK Mobility, Anna Drake, Marketing Manager, Florentijn Diepeveen, Creative Director
Creative Agency: Mother
Strategy: Mother
Creative: Mother
CGI Production: Taylor James
Media: Essence Mediacom