Mother crafts event tickets into origami cars for Uber Reserve

Uber is launching its latest campaign to highlight new service - as it invites customers to pre-book journeys up to 30 days in advance through the new Uber Reserve service.

The creative uses event tickets crafted into origami versions of Uber cars, to position Uber Reserve as the first choice when booking travel to pre-organised events. The work demonstrates that Uber can now be used not only for spontaneous journeys, but pre-planned ones as well, as the next step in their brand promise to let You Go Anywhere.

Launching in the UK, the creative will appear in OOH, social, and digital media.