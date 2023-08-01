Taco Bell UK brings a new meaning to ‘See You Next Tuesday’
The campaign was created by The Or and promotes Taco Bell’s Taco Tuesday
01 August 2023
Fast food chain Taco Bell UK has brought a new meaning to ‘See You Next Tuesday’ with a tongue-in-cheek OOH and social campaign.
The campaign invites the nation to enjoy Taco Bell’s Taco Tuesday, where customers can get a taco and a drink for £2.
Running in locations across the UK, the campaign was created by independent creative agency The Or and intends to put a positive spin on words often associated with a more offensive term.
The billboards are live across several sites around the UK, including London, Leeds, Edinburgh and Birmingham.
The OOH will be supported by assets which will run on Taco Bell UK’s social channels.
Lucy Dee, Head of Marketing at Taco Bell UK said: “Life can throw all sorts of curveballs at you and we all deserve something to look forward to. The Or have perfectly grasped this through the lens of British humour, creating an eye-catching campaign that frames Taco Tuesday as a weekly highlight and unmissable pick me up.”
Dan Morris, Executive Creative Director at The Or commented: “The incredible offer of a £2 taco and drink in this economy is almost guaranteed to become a landmark weekly moment. In fact, it’s so powerful that Brits may even start using ‘See You Next Tuesday’ as a way to describe the uplifting spa day for your soul that bargain tacos give you, rather than to hint at a certain offensive slur. Hopefully.”
