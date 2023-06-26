Maltesers lightens the load for working mums
Created by AMV BBDO, the campaign hopes to highlight the struggles faced by mothers in the workplace
Maltesers has unveiled its new 'Motherlover' campaign, continuing the brand’s long-standing commitment to lighten the load for women, using the power of laughter and togetherness.
This year, the Motherlover campaign uses the iconic Maltesers brand platform and its cheeky, intimate, and honest tone of voice to shine a light on the challenges faced by mothers in the workplace and the ways those around them can step up.
Despite societal changes designed to make things more equal, new research commissioned by Maltesers has revealed that many of the burdens of combining work and home life still fall on working mums. In fact, 55 per cent of mums in the UK say they need more help from employers and colleagues to be the working mum they want to be.
In response, the 'Motherlover' campaign, created in conjunction with AMV BBDO, brings a refreshing approach to the subject, celebrating the village around mums and uses the brand’s iconic tone to highlight the ways different people can lighten the load, whether that be colleagues, employers, partners or friends and family.
The addressable campaign features 10 targeted messages, all designed to give different communities a role to play in supporting the working mums in their lives. Each message has been inspired by the real stories and experiences shared by mums.
While the promotion will be supported across social, OLV, OOH, audio and in-store, the campaign launch will also see the Mars Wrigley owned brand team up with The Guardian and Peanut App, the first online community to connect women through all stages of motherhood.
Leah Dyckes, Maltesers Brand Director UK, said: “Whilst becoming a parent drastically changes a woman’s life, the expectations and structures at work and home aren’t changing quickly enough – and too often the onus is on the women to fix “women’s issues”. We must, therefore, shift this dynamic by asking everyone around women to step up, to show empathy, and do what they can as allies to lighten their load.”
AMV BBDO’s creative Julia Merino, who developed the campaign alongside Ricardo Porto, said: “We needed to ensure that the campaign was rooted in real experiences, advisory and research. We worked with The Outsiders to develop a thought-provoking white paper that highlighted the realities of being a working mum. Leveraging the iconic Maltesers tone of voice, we turned these stories into celebrations of the everyday heroes who lighten the load of working mums. Humour is an under-utilised emotion that has the power to reach those who might not otherwise engage with a topic like this. As a working mum myself, I hope this campaign inspires people to think how they can better support the working mums in their lives."
CREDITS
Client: Mars Wrigley
Brand: Maltesers
Campaign title: Maltesers Motherlovers
Creative Agency: AMV BBDO
CCO: Nicholas Hulley and Nadja Lossgott
Creative Directors: Martin Loraine
Creative Team: Julia Merino, Ricardo Porto, Charles Olafare and Josie Finlay
Strategy: Emily Brydon, Ester Montfort-Ribes, Mark Bell
Account Team: Richard Moloney, Matt Thomas, Kate Harris, David Stokes, Elizabeth Heath-Apostolopoulos
Producers: Maggie Scriven, Olivia Fryer
Design: Tom Harris
Production Partner: Ben Nash, Bangerz&Nash Ltd.
Director/Photographer: Sam McElwee
DOP: Oliver Dahmen
PR agency: Freuds Communications Ltd.
Media agency: MediaCom
Research Agency: The Outsiders