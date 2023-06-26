Maltesers lightens the load for working mums

Despite societal changes designed to make things more equal, new research commissioned by Maltesers has revealed that many of the burdens of combining work and home life still fall on working mums. In fact, 55 per cent of mums in the UK say they need more help from employers and colleagues to be the working mum they want to be.

In response, the 'Motherlover' campaign, created in conjunction with AMV BBDO, brings a refreshing approach to the subject, celebrating the village around mums and uses the brand’s iconic tone to highlight the ways different people can lighten the load, whether that be colleagues, employers, partners or friends and family.

The addressable campaign features 10 targeted messages, all designed to give different communities a role to play in supporting the working mums in their lives. Each message has been inspired by the real stories and experiences shared by mums.

While the promotion will be supported across social, OLV, OOH, audio and in-store, the campaign launch will also see the Mars Wrigley owned brand team up with The Guardian and Peanut App, the first online community to connect women through all stages of motherhood.