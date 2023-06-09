Voxi promotes its unlimited social media plan

Devised by AMV BBDO, the tongue-in-cheek campaign sees two immortal beings scroll and share laughs for eternity thanks to their 'Unlimited Social Media' plan. The friends, two brains in jars, entertain themselves by creating dance videos, exploring side hustles, and snapping food pics just like any other Gen Z’er.

VOXI offers a variety of SIM-only plans available through a flexible monthly subscription, enabling customers to use selected social media and video apps as much as they like without eating into their general data allowance.

To highlight VOXI's unlimited social media offering, AMV BBDO posed the question: who needs it more than someone (or something) that lives forever? That is how the idea of two brains in jars, who love nothing more than jumping on the latest social media trend, was born.

The TV, social and digital ads see the two brains going through the emotions of browsing for the latest sneakers or trying to save a glorious plate of beige fish and chips with a filter. Beyond the archetypal stereotype of scrolling social media mindlessly, the characters use the plan to connect, learn, share their interests with others, and educate themselves.

In the same mood, the agency also created dynamic OOH for key locations across the UK that will be pulling real time social media trends live. As well as this the campaign will also feature via VOD, Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok and Twitter.

Maria Koutsoudakis, Brand and Marketing Director, Vodafone UK and VOXI, said: “In a cluttered telco market, we needed a campaign that would create cut through and fame for VOXI’s unique proposition. Reviewing the market today, it’s clear that the surreal and humorous quadrant was a wide-open space for us. We also know how important social media access is to this generation, and wanted to celebrate the positive, entertaining, educational and career aspects that it provides.”

Mike Hughes and Dalatando Almeida, Creative Directors, AMV BBDO, said: “We are rather fond of our immortal characters. Not only because they help us dramatise the benefit of VOXI’s Unlimited Social Media, but because they go against the category cliché of just showing young people doing cool stuff”.

