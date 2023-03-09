'Make it a St. Patrick’s Day to Remember' with Guinness 0.0
As anticipation builds for St. Patrick’s Day, AMV BBDO has launched the biggest ever responsible drinking campaign for Guinness 0.0
09 March 2023
Created by AMV BBDO, the campaign for Guinness 0.0 has been developed to communicate a message of moderation, and to encourage consumers to try the non-alcoholic beer, with 50,000 free pints of Guinness 0.0 being made available across the island of Ireland over the course of St. Patrick’s weekend.
In the brand’s largest ever sampling of its non-alcoholic beer, free pints of Guinness 0.0 will be available in over 300 different locations across the country. Four participating iconic pub facades will be rebranded into ‘Guinness 0.0 Pubs’ including O’ Donoghues (Merrion Row, Dublin), O’ Connell’s (Eyre Sq, Galway), O’ Sullivans (Douglas, Cork) and Common Market (Belfast) where customers can enjoy a free pint of Guinness 0.0 on March 17th, as well as in 150 other pubs nationwide via the Any Excuse app where a pint of Guinness 0.0 will be redeemable March 16th-19th. Other locations include Dublin Airport on March 17th & 18th, Aviva Stadium for people attending the highly anticipated Guinness Six Nations finale, Ireland v England, on 18th March and the Guinness Storehouse, where all guests will receive a complimentary pint of Guinness 0.0.
Additionally, in 164 Tesco stores across the Republic of Ireland March 16th-19th. Consumers purchasing a four-pack of Guinness with their Clubcard will receive a free four-pack of Guinness 0.0.
Amplifying the chorus of celebrations in Ireland and extending the conversation to social media, AMV has created a joyous film, with a chorus of Singing pints, accompanied by Bonnie Tyler’s hit “Holding Out For a Hero”. A fun and interactive Snapchat filter that gives users the chance to create singing 0.0 pints of their own.
Speaking about the campaign, Alan McAleenan, Brand Director, Guinness Ireland said, “St. Patrick’s Day is one of the key highlights in the social calendar. We are delighted to be championing our non-alcohol beer, Guinness 0.0, in our largest ever responsible drinking campaign in Ireland, and encourage everyone to engage in an enjoyable and responsible way to make it a St. Patrick’s Day to Remember”.
AMV BBDO Managing Partner Nick Andrew said, “This has been a dream brief to work on - finding a creative way to promote responsible drinking on a national holiday so relevant for a proudly Irish brand and to find an approach to the moderation message in a way only Guinness could”.
In addition to the current offering via cans and MicroDraught, Guinness 0.0 will also be available on draught in select pubs and restaurants. Consumers can find out how to redeem a free pint across St. Patrick’s weekend by visiting www.anyexcuse.com
