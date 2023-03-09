'Make it a St. Patrick’s Day to Remember' with Guinness 0.0

In the brand’s largest ever sampling of its non-alcoholic beer, free pints of Guinness 0.0 will be available in over 300 different locations across the country. Four participating iconic pub facades will be rebranded into ‘Guinness 0.0 Pubs’ including O’ Donoghues (Merrion Row, Dublin), O’ Connell’s (Eyre Sq, Galway), O’ Sullivans (Douglas, Cork) and Common Market (Belfast) where customers can enjoy a free pint of Guinness 0.0 on March 17th, as well as in 150 other pubs nationwide via the Any Excuse app where a pint of Guinness 0.0 will be redeemable March 16th-19th. Other locations include Dublin Airport on March 17th & 18th, Aviva Stadium for people attending the highly anticipated Guinness Six Nations finale, Ireland v England, on 18th March and the Guinness Storehouse, where all guests will receive a complimentary pint of Guinness 0.0.

Additionally, in 164 Tesco stores across the Republic of Ireland March 16th-19th. Consumers purchasing a four-pack of Guinness with their Clubcard will receive a free four-pack of Guinness 0.0.

Amplifying the chorus of celebrations in Ireland and extending the conversation to social media, AMV has created a joyous film, with a chorus of Singing pints, accompanied by Bonnie Tyler’s hit “Holding Out For a Hero”. A fun and interactive Snapchat filter that gives users the chance to create singing 0.0 pints of their own.