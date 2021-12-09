Guinness 'Lights up the Local' in campaign by AMV BBDO

The activation will also see ‘The Guinness Pub Choir’, who are starring in the brand’s Christmas ad, performing a specially composed performance of the Elvis Presley classic ‘Always on my Mind’.

The choir will feature 30 publicans and bar staff and the track will be available to stream on Spotify. The choir recording replaces the original soundtrack in the ‘Welcome Back’ spot, which is running on TV and radio to support the initiative.

Nicholas Hulley and Nadja Lossgott, executive creative directors at AMV BBDO, said: “Everyone has missed getting together in the pub to have a pint of Guinness with their mates at Christmas. So, we wanted to make well-loved locals across the whole country festive homing beacons to give people a special place to enjoy those reunions”.

Neil Shah, head of Guinness GB, added: “The past 18 months has been incredibly tough for the hospitality industry, so we want to do all that we can to make sure Guinness supports locals. Our ‘Light Up the Local’ Christmas campaign is about celebrating pubs as the beating heart of our communities where people can come together with their mates over a pint of Guinness in the run up to Christmas. We will be underpinning this with our Guinness Raising the Bar programme, which has already helped a huge number of establishments during the pandemic - we will continue to support the industry through the fund and other means.”

